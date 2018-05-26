Over 400 Adidas Men’s Sneakers Are On Sale for Up to 50 Percent Off for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and like many top brands and retailers, Adidas is having a major sale. Men, head on over to Adidas.com to shop a selection of more than 400 shoes at up to 50 percent off. There are major savings to be had on popular styles including Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu sneakers, the brand’s classic Campus silhouette and more.

Happy shopping, guys.

For 50 percent off, treat yourself to the luxe Alphabounce sneaker made from premium hairy, sand-colored suede with mesh detailing for breathability and a Bounce midsole providing maximum comfort. They were originally $130, but you can them up for $65.

For $50, add these classic black Copa Super soccer shoes boasting Adidas’ signature triple white stripes and red accents to your cart.

Additionally, you can snag these trendy NMD runners featuring Boost technology and a Cargo Night/Hi-Res Green Primeknit upper for 30 percent off the retail price.

Originally $80, Adidas’ old-school Campus silhouette made with a pigskin nubuck upper is now available in four different summer-inspired colorways for under $60.

Several Adidas x Pharrell Williams styles are up for sale right now, including these white mesh Tennis Hu sneakers featuring a sock-like fit and a pop of hot pink on the heel patch and rubber outsole inserts.

