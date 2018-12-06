What to Buy From Adidas’ Epic Holiday Sale Before It’s Over

Adidas‘ annual holiday sale has begun, and some of the brand’s most popular styles are available online for up to 50 percent off. Below are our five of the top picks from the sale. Use code “ADIFAM” at checkout for additional savings, which will expire on Dec. 10.

Adidas Superstar 80s

One of the most iconic sneakers from the Three Stripes brand, the Adidas Superstar has a cream toe and midsole for a vintage-inspired look.

The Lateral side of the Adidas Superstar 80. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas I-5923

A retro runner that’s inspired by Adidas kicks from the ’70s and ’80s, the Adidas I-5923 features a simple mesh design on the upper with a Boost midsole that was originally priced at $130. It’s now on sale for $64.

The lateral side of the Adidas I-5923. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0

Rarely do you see the Ultra Boost 4.0 on sale due to its popularity, but the casual running silhouette with a Primeknit upper is up for grabs for $126.

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 “Core Black.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Speedfactory AM4NYC

Designed to take on the city streets, the recently released Adidas Speedfactory AM4NYC is built with a flexible knit upper was originally priced at $200. It’s now nearly 50 percent off at $105.

The lateral side of the Adidas Speedfactory AM4NYC. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas PW Tennis HU

The Pharrell Williams-designed Adidas Tennis Hu sneaker is currently on sale with a clean white-on-white look that you can pick up for a low price of $54.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

7 Gift Card Ideas Every Shoe Lover Will Adore

Kylie Jenner’s New Favorite Iro Sneakers Are On Sale

Our Guide to the Best Men’s Running Shoes to Gift This Year