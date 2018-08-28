Adidas’ White-Hot Summer Shoe Gets a Colorful Makeover — Here’s How to Shop the Look

Adidas Originals released one of the hottest all-white sneakers of the summer in the Continental 80. And soon, the clean and classy silhouette will arrive for men in a trio of bold colors — but you can order them online now.

The new eye-catching colorways ready to hit retail are solar yellow, aero blue and clear pink monochromatic looks, with minimal Adidas Originals branding on the uppers to distract from the crazy hues. (The uppers feature a red and navy stripe, as well as the trefoil logo.)

The Adidas Originals Continental 80 for men in solar yellow. CREDIT: Adidas

A look at the Adidas Originals Continental 80 for men in clear pink. CREDIT: Adidas

The sneakers boast a soft French terry lining, a nod to the brand’s ’80s style and a split rubber cupsole with an EVA insole for what the brand describes as a comfortable and flexible feel.

If you’re in a hurry to secure your pair, Champs Sports has the style in the three new colors (as well as the all-white and all-black original models) ready to shop now via Champssports.com, which will ship once they become available.

The upcoming Adidas Originals Continental 80 drops will retail for $80 each.

But if you can wait to place your order, Adidas will start selling pairs of the new three colors on its website, Adidas.com, at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday.

