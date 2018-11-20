Sign up for our newsletter today!

Adidas’ Black Friday Sale Has Already Begun — These Are the 7 Sneakers to Buy

By Peter Verry
Adidas’ Black Friday sale started early this year, with up to 50 percent-off popular men’s sneakers you can shop online now.

Check out our top picks from the sale, including lifestyle to performance looks, and head to Adidas.com to see all the discounts.

Adidas Sobakov

The soccer-inspired lifestyle silhouette boasts a comfy stretchy knit upper, eye-catching offset laces and a bold outsole, all making this a look sure to turn heads. Originally $120, they’re now $84.

Adidas Sobakov
Adidas Sobakov
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Sobakov $84
Buy it

Adidas Kamanda 01

The Sobakov wasn’t the only soccer-inspired lifestyle sneaker Adidas dropped this year. The Kamanda, originally priced at $150, boasts a gum outsole reminiscent of the tread pattern found on the classic Samba. In honor of Black Friday, it’s retailing for just $105.

Adidas Kamanda 01
Adidas Kamanda 01
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Kamanda 01 $105
Buy it

Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu

It’s not often that you can get a Pharrell Williams-designed look at a reduced price. The casual tennis-inspired silhouette with a flexible knit upper was once $110, but now you can get a pair for $77.

Adidas Originals Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu
Adidas Originals Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu $77
Buy it

Adidas I-5923

Adidas pairs an eye-catching retro upper with modern Boost cushioning, making this shoe a must-have for fans of the Three Stripes. And now it’s only $65, down from $130.

Adidas Originals I-5923
Adidas Originals I-5923
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Originals I-5923 $65
Buy it

Ultra Boost Uncaged

The performance runner with lifestyle appeal is now just $126, down from $180. The style ditches the cage synonymous with the original iteration of the shoe and boasts full-length plush Boost cushioning.

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged
Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged $126
Buy it

Adidas Originals NMD_CS2 Primeknit

The slip-on design makes this casual silhouette attractive, complete with a comfortable Primeknit upper and energy-returning Boost cushioning. Once $180, the sneakers are marked down to $90.

Adidas Originals NMD_CS2 Primeknit
Adidas Originals NMD_CS2 Primeknit
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Originals NMD_CS2 Primeknit $90
Buy it

Alphabounce Beyond

This performance runner is executed with responsive Bounce cushioning and a breathable upper, making it a great choice for the fitness-focused. Originally $120, it’s now half off.

Adidas Alphabounce Beyond
Adidas Alphabounce Beyond
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Alphabounce Beyond $60
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

