Veterans & Military Members Can Score Special Memorial Day Discounts

For many Americans, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, marked with backyard barbecues, beach outings and fun with friends and family. But it’s also a time to pause and salute the tens of millions of brave men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military.

May also happens to be Military Appreciation Month, an opportunity for citizens and businesses to honor and show their thanks to both current and former Armed Forces members with special observance events, parades, picnics and even discounts on things such as travel, dining, electronics, cars clothing, sporting goods and, yes, shoes.

Here are just some of the many big-hearted footwear and fashion retailers now offering military discounts (bonus: many of them are available year-round, not just this month):

Allen Edmonds: The men’s dress label — which proudly produces all of its shoes on U.S. soil — offers a 25 percent discount on regular-priced merchandise for all U.S. military personnel. To score the discount, bring your valid ID card to any Allen Edmonds store or shop online at AllenEdmonds.com (using ID.me for verification).

Keen: Active-duty military members and their spouses can enjoy 50 percent off through the Portland, Ore.-based brand’s Keen Pro program after applying online.

New Balance: The official supplier of athletic footwear to U.S. military personnel entering basic training, New Balance also shows its support by offering a 10 percent discount to any online customers using a .mil email address. No exclusions apply.

Foot Locker: The sneaker chain — as well as its offshoots, Lady Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker — honor the military with 20 percent off most purchases (some exclusions apply). To qualify, active and retired service members must verify their status with one or more of the following documents: DD214; orders or deployment records; and any other official U.S. military credentials.

Nike: Active, veteran, retired and reservist U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard personnel are eligible to receive a 10 percent discount on Nike.com and at Nike, Converse and Hurley stores across the country.

Under Armour: Shop online or via the brand’s app or present a valid U.S. military ID at any Under Armour store and get 10 percent off your purchase. The offer is valid for not only veterans and active-duty service members, but also EMT certified first responders.

Cole Haan: The Maine-based brand salutes the military with a 20 percent discount for all active-duty members, reservists, National Guard, retirees and veterans.

Rack Room Shoes: The retailer offers a 10 percent military discount to active-duty personnel and their dependents every Tuesday year-round, as well as on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. A valid ID is required.

DC Shoes: Military servicemen and women (as well as police officers, firefighters, first responders and teachers) can score 15 percent off the skate brand’s products through SheerID.

Toms: The one-for-one brand offers veterans and active military members a 10 percent deal on all full-priced styles.

Saucony: The athletic company invites military members to sign up to become part of its exclusive VIP program, which delivers perks such as 20 percent off your first clothing purchase, first access to new products and exclusive offers, a special birthday gift, news about local events and a chance to win free shoes every month.

Payless ShoeSource: The retailer offers a 10 percent discount perk for all U.S. military personnel and their qualified dependents. Customers must present their valid Armed Forces ID at the time of purchase.

Merrell: Members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families can enjoy a 10 percent discount on every online order after being verified through ID.me at checkout.

