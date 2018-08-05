7 Most Comfy Slippers With Trendy Wellness Features — Starting at $21

You know you already have a pair. Those fluffy bunny slippers tucked under your bed. Now’s the time for an upgrade to slippers that provide the underfoot cushioning and support that you enjoy in your everyday shoes.

Why Softer Is Better

After a long day on the job, slippers with a soft cushioned footbed can provide some welcome relief for sore, aching feet. However, not all cushioning is created equal. While cushioned slippers may feel the same, some are made with higher-end materials that won’t break down after time, providing long-lasting comfort. Styles with memory foam are another slipper upgrade, since they will conform to the contours of your foot for a customized fit.

Firm Can Be Fantastic

For some, a firmer footbed can enhance the at-home comfort experience. Styles with more pronounced arch support can offer relief from foot conditions such as plantar fasciitis, while a deep heel cup can enhance stability.

A Case for All Occasions

Since we’re always on the go, look for slippers with durable bottoms that easily transition from indoors to outdoors. You won’t have to change your shoes for a coffee run to Starbucks or meeting the kids at the bus stop. These street-ready outsoles will also prevent slipping on wood floors indoors.

Here, FN has done the shopping for you, selecting a range of slipper styles for men and women that offer an elevated comfort experience.

1. Women’s Vionic Relax

This plush fabric style features a built-in orthotic footbed to help reduce fatigue caused by hard floors, while a flexible EVA midsole absorbs shock, reducing stress on the feet, ankles and knees.

2. Men’s Deer Stags Nordic

A clog-inspired style is designed with an EVA orthotic with a heel cushion for shock absorption.

3. Women’s Tempur-Pedic Windsock

The proprietary Tempur cushioning material in the insole adapts to the foot’s pressure points and temperature for enhanced comfort.

4. Men’s Sanuk You Got My Back II

This easy to wear canvas slip-on style features a high-rebounding, molded EVA footbed and is treated with an antimicrobial additive for freshness.

5. Women’s Haflinger Harmony Grizzly Clog

An arch support and contoured footbed provide underfoot support and comfort, while the cork and rubber outsole is suitable for outdoor wear.

6. Men’s Orthofeet Ashville

A removable Ortho-Comfort insole features anatomical arch support and layers of cushioning to help improve foot and leg alignment, coupled with a lightweight cushioned outsole.

7. Women’s Acorn Chinchilla Collar

The cushioned insole is enhanced with a slip-resistant outsole designed with a raised heel and arch for stability and support.

