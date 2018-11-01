Minnetonka and Sleepy Jones Team Up to Deliver the Slippers of Our Dreams

Minnetonka is getting into bed with Sleepy Jones. Today, the iconic moccasin brand and novelty loungewear company are launching an online holiday collection.

The Minnetonka x Sleepy Jones line will include seven styles, four women’s and three men’s, that use Minnetonka’s classic soft sole moccasin and slipper construction, merged with Sleepy Jones’ playful approach to at-home dressing.

“Slippers and pajamas are one of life’s great pairs, so when we thought about creating a special holiday product story, Sleepy Jones immediately came to mind,” said Jori Miller Sherer, VP of product development for Minnetonka. “Together, we dug through our archives and were inspired by throwback moccasin styles from the ‘70s which led to the vibrant color updates and chic double-fringe kiltie on the deerskin styles.”

Minnetonka x Sleepy Jones men’s navy moc. CREDIT: Minnetonka

“We started Sleepy Jones with the belief that lounging is the greatest luxury, and what better way to lounge this holiday than in pajamas and soft sole slippers,” said Chad Buri, co-founder of Sleepy Jones. “Minnetonka’s slippers and moccasins have been a reference and inspiration for Sleepy Jones for their style and comfort. We are thrilled to collaborate with them and to be part of their classic American heritage.”

Minnetonka x Sleepy Jones women’s red moc. CREDIT: Courtesy of Minnetonka

The men’s navy/yellow deerskin and flannel soft sole moccasin will be sold exclusively online at MinnetonkaMoccasin.com, while the remainder of the collection will be available from Minnetonka and on SleepyJones.com.

