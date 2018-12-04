9 Super-Luxurious Socks That Are Worth Splurging on

Runway shows in recent seasons have proved that socks are made to be seen. On catwalks throughout Paris, Milan and New York, designers have embraced legwear by pairing it with cropped pants and all manner of footwear, from strappy sandals to smoking slippers.

Which in the end simply means that you might need to up your sock game. And with the holiday season approaching, there’s no better to time to splurge on something fancy for yourself or as a gift for a loved one.

Here, FN picks nine posh socks that are worth a closer look.

Gucci Sequined Socks

Gucci fans will want to grab a pair of these ivory-colored crew socks. The made-in-Italy style features iridescent sequins that spell out the brand’s logo — a look that deserves to be flaunted by pairing it with a strappy sandal or sleek flat loafer.

Gucci Sequined Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Mytheresa

Barrie Cashmere Socks

Made in Scotland, these ultrasoft cashmere socks from Barrie feature thoughtful details such as flexibile ribbing on the cuff and sole to keep the socks secure, plus a handwoven loop decoration on sides.

Barrie Cashmere Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Prada Fishnet Socks

Prada goes pop art with this pair of socks featuring a stylized version of its logo. The made-in-Italy fishnet style consists of a brown-and-blue color mélange with an unexpected metallic sheen.

Prada Fishnet Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Barneys

Vetements x Reebok Edition Metal Socks

Sports and fashion, meet heavy metal. For his fall collaboration with Reebok, Vetements designer Demna Gvasalia paid homage to legendary rock band Metallica with special logo treatment.

Vetements x Reebok Edition Metal Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

MM6 Maison Margiela Fitted Socks

No, your eyes do not deceive you. These wool-blend socks from Maison Margiela’s MM6 diffusion line have a silver coating, giving them a metallic effect. The entire fall collection was inspired by Andy Warhol’s foil-covered art studio, dubbed the Silver Factory.

MM6 Maison Margiela Fitted Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Dolce & Gabbana Royal Socks

Embrace your inner Meghan or Kate with this pair of cotton-blend Dolce & Gabbana speckled socks embroidered with the word “royal” at the ankle.

Dolce & Gabbana Royal Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Kenzo Chaussant Chaus Main

Kenzo designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon have merged dress and athletic socks in the best way with this light ribbed version featuring the brand’s signature embroidered tiger.

Kenzo Chaussant Chaus Main CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

The Elder Statesman Cashmere Socks

Brighten up your winter wardrobe with this colorful striped style from The Elder Statesman. The socks are made in America from soft cashmere.

The Elder Statesman Cashmere Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Knee-High Socks

These striking knee-highs from Calvin Klein 205W39NYC will the be star of any outfit. The luxe made-in-Italy socks sport a racing-stripe that screams to be seen.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Knee-High Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

