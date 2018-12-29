Cute Dog Boots to Buy Your Pet for Winter — Starting at Just $16

As the cold weather persists, winter boots are a wardrobe must-have — and your dog needs protective footwear, too.

Below, shop six of our favorite dog booties for ensuring that your pup’s feet stay warm and dry throughout the colder months.

QUMY Dog Boots

These waterproof QUMY boots provide stability and traction, keeping your dog safe on slippery pavement. The style also has a reflective Velcro strap to keep your dog safe at night.

QUMY waterproof dog booties. CREDIT: Amazon

My Busy Dog Dog Shoes

My Busy Dog’s shoes feature a wide split seam opening, making it easy to pull them on and take them off. The shoes come in several fun colorways in addition to standard black.

My Busy Dog dog booties. CREDIT: Amazon

Petacc Dog Boots

These water-resistant Petacc shoes feature a reflective Velcro strap. They’re sturdy enough to keep debris out and will also keep your furry pal’s feet warm.

Petacc dog boots. CREDIT: Amazon

ZeroTone Dog Snow Boot

For a stylish look, test out ZeroTone’s dog snow boots. They’re waterproof and feature an adorable fuzzy lining.

ZeroTone warm dog snow boots. CREDIT: Amazon

Petrunup Dog Booties

Available in black or orange, these dog shoes offer protection on hot pavement or in snow, making them a great all-weather choice.

Petrunup dog shoes. CREDIT: Amazon

Fantastic Zone Dog Shoes

Fantastic Zone’s waterproof dog shoes are water-resistant and durable. They’re also easy to pull on and take off.

Fantastic Zone waterproof dog shoes. CREDIT: Amazon

