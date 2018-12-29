Cute Dog Boots to Buy Your Pet for Winter — Starting at Just $16

As the cold weather persists, winter boots are a wardrobe must-have — and your dog needs protective footwear, too.
Below, shop six of our favorite dog booties for ensuring that your pup’s feet stay warm and dry throughout the colder months.
QUMY Dog Boots
These waterproof QUMY boots provide stability and traction, keeping your dog safe on slippery pavement. The style also has a reflective Velcro strap to keep your dog safe at night.
My Busy Dog Dog Shoes
My Busy Dog’s shoes feature a wide split seam opening, making it easy to pull them on and take them off. The shoes come in several fun colorways in addition to standard black.
Petacc Dog Boots
These water-resistant Petacc shoes feature a reflective Velcro strap. They’re sturdy enough to keep debris out and will also keep your furry pal’s feet warm.
ZeroTone Dog Snow Boot
For a stylish look, test out ZeroTone’s dog snow boots. They’re waterproof and feature an adorable fuzzy lining.
Petrunup Dog Booties
Available in black or orange, these dog shoes offer protection on hot pavement or in snow, making them a great all-weather choice.
Fantastic Zone Dog Shoes
Fantastic Zone’s waterproof dog shoes are water-resistant and durable. They’re also easy to pull on and take off.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
