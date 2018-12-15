9 Festive Holiday Slippers to Buy Now — Starting at $10

The holiday season is well under way, and you’ve already checked off many of the gifts on your shopping list. But how are plans going for your Christmas wardrobe?
No yuletide is complete without a pair of festive slippers to keep feet cozy and comfy on Christmas eve all the way through Christmas morning, during those many hours of cooking, present wrapping, present opening and feasting.
FN has rounded up a selection of nine warm and fuzzy at-home looks from winter experts such as Woolrich, Dearfoams and Muk Luks, as well as seasonal styles from favorite brands including J.Crew and Toms.
Dearfoams Mama Bear Clog Slipper
Dearfoams is offering a holiday slipper collection for the whole family, with adorable red-check slides for Papa Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear. And the styles are currently 50% off the regular price.
Acorn Slipper Sock
Get ready for a winter wonderland in these classic Acorn slipper socks featuring a ski-sweater inspired design.
J.Crew Lodge Faux Shearling Moccasin
The colorful plaid pattern on J.Crew’s faux-shearling-lined slipper is a great fit for the holiday season, and also can take you through the rest of the winter months.
Collection XIIX Reindeer Bootie
You know Dasher and Dancer, but do you know this fuzzy reindeer bootie from Collection XIIX? It has a plush lining and 3D decorations.
Muk Luks Holly Knit Slipper Boot
Bring the North Pole to you this season with Muk Luks’ faux-fur-lined knit booties featuring Holly the Singing Penguin. And best of all, the slippers are on sale!
Dearfoams Ugly Christmas Sweater Slipper
Want some warm footwear to match your ugly Christmas sweater? Then look no further than this festive Dearfoams style that looks like a decked-out tree.
Woolrich Chalet Sock
With its cozy handknit wool upper, this slipper sock from Woolrich will have you saying “Let it snow.”
Toms Glow-in-the-Dark Slippers
Let your light shine in this shearling-lined Toms Alpargatas shoe with a tree light pattern that actually glows in the dark.
Wondershop Holiday Santa Bootie Slippers
Make sure the big man in red comes to visit your house with these plush Santa booties from Wondershop. And at only $10, it has a price that’s hard to say ho-ho-no to.
