9 Festive Holiday Slippers to Buy Now — Starting at $10

The holiday season is well under way, and you’ve already checked off many of the gifts on your shopping list. But how are plans going for your Christmas wardrobe?

No yuletide is complete without a pair of festive slippers to keep feet cozy and comfy on Christmas eve all the way through Christmas morning, during those many hours of cooking, present wrapping, present opening and feasting.

FN has rounded up a selection of nine warm and fuzzy at-home looks from winter experts such as Woolrich, Dearfoams and Muk Luks, as well as seasonal styles from favorite brands including J.Crew and Toms.

Dearfoams Mama Bear Clog Slipper

Dearfoams is offering a holiday slipper collection for the whole family, with adorable red-check slides for Papa Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear. And the styles are currently 50% off the regular price.

Dearfoams Mama Bear Buffalo Check Clog Slipper CREDIT: Courtesy of Dearfoams

Acorn Slipper Sock

Get ready for a winter wonderland in these classic Acorn slipper socks featuring a ski-sweater inspired design.

Acorn Slipper Sock CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

J.Crew Lodge Faux Shearling Moccasin

The colorful plaid pattern on J.Crew’s faux-shearling-lined slipper is a great fit for the holiday season, and also can take you through the rest of the winter months.

J.Crew Lodge Faux Shearling Moccasin CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Collection XIIX Reindeer Bootie

You know Dasher and Dancer, but do you know this fuzzy reindeer bootie from Collection XIIX? It has a plush lining and 3D decorations.

Collection XIIX Reindeer Bootie CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Muk Luks Holly Knit Slipper Boot

Bring the North Pole to you this season with Muk Luks’ faux-fur-lined knit booties featuring Holly the Singing Penguin. And best of all, the slippers are on sale!

Muk Luks Holly Knit Slipper Boot CREDIT: Courtesy of HSN

Dearfoams Ugly Christmas Sweater Slipper

Want some warm footwear to match your ugly Christmas sweater? Then look no further than this festive Dearfoams style that looks like a decked-out tree.

Dearfoams Ugly Christmas Sweater Slipper CREDIT: Courtesy of Dearfoams

Woolrich Chalet Sock

With its cozy handknit wool upper, this slipper sock from Woolrich will have you saying “Let it snow.”

Woolrich Chalet Sock CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Toms Glow-in-the-Dark Slippers

Let your light shine in this shearling-lined Toms Alpargatas shoe with a tree light pattern that actually glows in the dark.

Toms Glow in the Dark Tree Lights Slippers CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Wondershop Holiday Santa Bootie Slippers

Make sure the big man in red comes to visit your house with these plush Santa booties from Wondershop. And at only $10, it has a price that’s hard to say ho-ho-no to.

Wondershop Holiday Santa Bootie Slippers CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

