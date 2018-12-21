7 Playful Novelty Slippers to Shop for the Whole Family

Baby, it’s cold outside. And during the winter months it can also be cold inside. So when the temperature dips, it’s time to slip into something warm and cozy from head to toe. When it comes to slippers, there are a range of novelty styles for men, women and kids that will bring some unexpected fun to the category. Adults can pretend they’re Batman or even a unicorn, while kids can play dinosaur in a pair of lifelike plush designs. Here, FN has curated a selection of playful styles that are soft, plush and deliver the ultimate comfort experience.

Anglerfish LED Light-Up Plush Slippers

No need to be afraid of the dark with these anglerfish slippers, featuring LED lights attached to the end of the fish’s antennae.

Anglerfish LED light-up plush slippers CREDIT: ThinkGeek

Harry Potter House Slippers

Skip the sorting hat and step into these Harry Potter-themed slippers that are inspired by the series’ four houses.

Harry Potter house slippers CREDIT: ThinkGeek

Adult Batman Caped Uniform Slippers

Get ready for action or curl up on the couch with a comic in these Batman slippers. Either way, you’ll feel like a superhero.

Adult Batman caped uniform slippers CREDIT: ThinkGeek

Kids’ Stompeez Animated Dinosaur T-Rex Plush Slippers

For kids who have a love affair with dinosaurs, this scuff design from Amazon features a lifelike mouth that opens and closes with each step.

Kids’ Stompeez animated dinosaur T-Rex plush slippers. CREDIT: Amazon

Trimfit Girls’ Rainbow Plush Fuzzy Paw Slippers

A giant clawed paw goes from menacing to endearing when done in pretty rainbow pastels.

Trimfit Girls’ rainbow plush fuzzy paw slippers. CREDIT: Amazon

Stride Rite Fluffy Bunny Slipper

These cute and comfy bunny slippers are warm, cozy and feature a slightly padded insole for added comfort.

Stride Rite fluffy bunny slipper. CREDIT: Zappos

Bits and Pieces Hi-Top Slippers

You don’t need to be an athlete to step into these Chuck Taylor-inspired slippers, complete with a cozy lining.

Bits and Pieces hi-top slippers CREDIT: Amazon

