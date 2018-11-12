7 Cozy Men’s Slippers That Are at the Top of Our Wish List This Year

Looking for an easy (and wallet-friendly) gift to please any guy in your life? A soft pair of slippers is a great go-to. From check-patterned options to classic sheepskin-lined styles that can be worn both in and outdoors, these pairs will keep him comfy while he’s snuggled by the fire or even on a late-night Starbucks run. In fact, these looks are so cozy, you may even be tempted to buy a pair for yourself.
Below, shop styles from Ugg, Vionic and more.
Vionic Tompkin
This classic slip-on moccasin features a removable faux shearling footbed for added warmth and rubber outsole for indoor-outdoor wear.
Teva Ember Moc
The popular puffer jacket trend is translated into this slip-on style, featuring a running shoe-inspired outsole for added underfoot cushioning.
Ugg Scuff
It’s easy to slip into this classic scuff made of cozy sheepskin, which also keeps feet dry and comfortable by naturally wicking away moisture.
Haflinger GZH ZigZag
Made in Germany, this natural wool felt style can easily be paired with sweatpants or jeans for a quick errand run around the corner from home.
Deer Stags Nordic
Keep things classic with this buffalo check style that incorporates a faux shearling lining and durable outsole.
Minnetonka Sheepskin–Lined Moose Slipper
Get cozy in this classic sheepskin-lined moccasin that picks up a chic driving-inspired bottom.
Giesswein Tahoe
This boiled–wool style has comfort enhancing features that include metatarsal and arch support, and a removable cork-latex footbed that molds to your foot.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included in our site, FN may earn a commission.
