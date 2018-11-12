Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Cozy Men’s Slippers That Are at the Top of Our Wish List This Year

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Looking for an easy (and wallet-friendly) gift to please any guy in your life? A soft pair of slippers is a great go-to. From check-patterned options to classic sheepskin-lined styles that can be worn both in and outdoors, these pairs will keep him comfy while he’s snuggled by the fire or even on a late-night Starbucks run. In fact, these looks are so cozy, you may even be tempted to buy a pair for yourself.

Below, shop styles from Ugg, Vionic and more.

Vionic Tompkin

This classic slip-on moccasin features a removable faux shearling footbed for added warmth and rubber outsole for indoor-outdoor wear.

Buy: Vionic Tompkin $120
Teva Ember Moc

The popular puffer jacket trend is translated into this slip-on style, featuring a running shoe-inspired outsole for added underfoot cushioning.

Buy: Teva Ember Moc $75
 Ugg Scuff

It’s easy to slip into this classic scuff made of cozy sheepskin, which also keeps feet dry and comfortable by naturally wicking away moisture.

Buy: Ugg Scuff $80
 Haflinger GZH ZigZag

Made in Germany, this natural wool felt style can easily be paired with sweatpants or jeans for a quick errand run around the corner from home.

Buy: Haflinger GZH ZigZag $131
 Deer Stags Nordic

Keep things classic with this buffalo check style that incorporates a faux shearling lining and durable outsole.

Buy: Deer Stags Nordic $25
Minnetonka SheepskinLined Moose Slipper

Get cozy in this classic sheepskin-lined moccasin that picks up a chic driving-inspired bottom.

Buy: Who What Wear Baylee Sneakers $90
Giesswein Tahoe

This boiledwool style has comfort enhancing features that include metatarsal and arch support, and a removable cork-latex footbed that molds to your foot. 

Buy: Giesswein Tahoe $146
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included in our site, FN may earn a commission.

