Zayn Malik Keeps the Gen Z Yellow Trend Going With Classic Black Slip-Ons

Zayn Malik had a laid-back night on Thursday in New York.

Although he was keeping it local in the Big Apple, the former One Direction star’s look was still completely on-trend. He rocked a cozy T-shirt in the shade of the popular Gen Z yellow, which he paired with plaid pants, a black backpack and a matching pair of classic sneakers.

Zayn Malik hangs out in New York rocking the popular Gen Z Yellow trend with plaid pants and a classic pair of black slip-ons. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The singer’s Vans slip-ons can be found in almost every millennial’s closet. Luckily, the admired kicks are always in stock, and they’re available for purchase online at the low price of $49.95.

The shoes are ideal for chill summer days and make for a solid beach alternative to protect feet from the sand. They also feature a thick rubber sole for extra durability, which can help them last beyond the busy summer season. Click through ahead to stock up on the shoes before fall’s arrival.

Along with spot-on style, Malik recently debuted his newest single, “Sour Diesel.” (He also shared a series of short videos and photos for the track on Instagram.)

