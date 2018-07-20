Check Out the New FN!

Zayn Malik Keeps the Gen Z Yellow Trend Going With Classic Black Slip-Ons

By Isis Briones
Zayn Malik out and about in New York wearing a whole lot of yellow.
Zayn Malik out and about in New York wearing a whole lot of yellow.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Zayn Malik had a laid-back night on Thursday in New York.

Although he was keeping it local in the Big Apple, the former One Direction star’s look was still completely on-trend. He rocked a cozy T-shirt in the shade of the popular Gen Z yellow, which he paired with plaid pants, a black backpack and a matching pair of classic sneakers.

The singer’s Vans slip-ons can be found in almost every millennial’s closet. Luckily, the admired kicks are always in stock, and they’re available for purchase online at the low price of $49.95.

The shoes are ideal for chill summer days and make for a solid beach alternative to protect feet from the sand. They also feature a thick rubber sole for extra durability, which can help them last beyond the busy summer season. Click through ahead to stock up on the shoes before fall’s arrival.

Buy: Vans Classic Slip-On $49.95
Buy it

Along with spot-on style, Malik recently debuted his newest single, “Sour Diesel.” (He also shared a series of short videos and photos for the track on Instagram.)

