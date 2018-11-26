What to Buy From Zappos’ Mega Cyber Monday Sale

Looking to score major savings on your favorite footwear brands this Cyber Monday? Consider Zappos your one-stop shop. Today through Nov. 27, the mega retailer is offering up to 60 percent off labels like Nike, Sorel, Sam Edelman and more.

From chic boots to must-have sneakers, we’ve rounded up some of the best sale finds for men and women. Check them out below, and head to Zappos.com to see the rest of the amazing discounts while you still can.

Top Deals for Women:

Sorel Tivoli III

A Kate Middleton favorite, the fleece-lined Sorel Tivoli III is a waterproof boot that’s designed to keep you warm, dry and stylish during outdoor play. Originally $130, it’s now $98.

Sorel Tivoli III CREDIT: Zappos

Sam Edelman Valda

This polished knee-high boot features a stretchy back panel and moderate 2-inch block heel for easy all-day wear. Originally $225, it’s now $113.

Sam Edelman Valda CREDIT: Zappos

Top Unisex Sale Styles:

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Another royal-approved style, the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic will go with everything in your closet. Originally $65, the pair — which is rarely ever on sale — is now $46.

Superga 2750 COTU classic CREDIT: Zappos

Crocs Classic Lined Clog

A soft shearling lining makes these Crocs extra cozy for the cold weather. Reduced from $45, the style is now $20.

Crocs classic lined clog CREDIT: Zappos

Top Deals for Men:

Cole Haan Grand Evolution Shortwing Oxford

Set on a plush rubber outsole, this sneaker-oxford hybrid is the perfect office pick to keep you comfortable on your feet throughout the day. Originally $280, it’s now 64 percent off.

Cole Haan Grand Evolution Shortwing oxford CREDIT: Zappos

Nike Flex RN 2018

For runners with a need for speed, the latest Nike Flex Run model is a great go-to. It features a breathable knit upper and lightweight flexible cushioning. Plus, it’s down from $89 to $48.

Nike Flex RN 2018 CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

