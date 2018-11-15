7 Travel-Inspired Gifts That Every Jetsetter Will Love

Shopping for an avid traveler this season? FN has you covered. From comfy apparel that’s perfect for navigating TSA lines to handy accessories that will help her get some shut-eye on the flight, these seven gifts are must-haves for any wanderer on your list.
Birdies the SongBird Slipper
Even Meghan Markle is a fan of these shoes, so you know they have to be good. The easy slip-on style offers the comfort of a slipper — complete with a shock-absorbing foam footbed— in a more polished silhouette to easily elevate any outfit.
Nike Roshe One
These casual kicks are done in a lightweight mesh upper for maximum breathability, and they’re designed to be worn with our without socks.
Zella Everyday Pants
These classic joggers are made of a four-way stretch fabric for wearing ease and are moisture-wicking to keep you cool and comfortable.
Aeris Travel Pillow
Made of breathable memory foam, this neck pillow offers plush neck, shoulder and head support. It also features a silk sleep mask and a pair of foam earplugs for enhanced shut-eye.
VIM & VIGR Compression Socks
There’s nothing worse than touching down with swollen ankles after a long flight. These compression socks from VIM & VIGR will help prevent that. And unlike most traditional options, they come in a range of stylish designs that could easily pass for designer.
Zmart Portable Travel Shoe Bags
This set of five colorful shoe bags are dust proof and waterproof, and they fit up to a size 13 women’s shoe.
Vera Bradley Iconic Campus Backpack
This cotton style is wonderfully bright and easy to spot in crowded TSA lines.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included in our site, FN may earn a commission.
