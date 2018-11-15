7 Travel-Inspired Gifts That Every Jetsetter Will Love

Shopping for an avid traveler this season? FN has you covered. From comfy apparel that’s perfect for navigating TSA lines to handy accessories that will help her get some shut-eye on the flight, these seven gifts are must-haves for any wanderer on your list.

Birdies the SongBird Slipper

Even Meghan Markle is a fan of these shoes, so you know they have to be good. The easy slip-on style offers the comfort of a slipper — complete with a shock-absorbing foam footbed— in a more polished silhouette to easily elevate any outfit.

Birdies the SongBird slipper

Nike Roshe One

These casual kicks are done in a lightweight mesh upper for maximum breathability, and they’re designed to be worn with our without socks.

Nike Roshe One CREDIT: Zappos

Zella Everyday Pants

These classic joggers are made of a four-way stretch fabric for wearing ease and are moisture-wicking to keep you cool and comfortable.

Zella everyday pants CREDIT: Nordstrom

Aeris Travel Pillow

Made of breathable memory foam, this neck pillow offers plush neck, shoulder and head support. It also features a silk sleep mask and a pair of foam earplugs for enhanced shut-eye.

Aeris travel pillow CREDIT: Amazon

VIM & VIGR Compression Socks

There’s nothing worse than touching down with swollen ankles after a long flight. These compression socks from VIM & VIGR will help prevent that. And unlike most traditional options, they come in a range of stylish designs that could easily pass for designer.

VIM & VIGR compression socks CREDIT: Amazon

Zmart Portable Travel Shoe Bags

This set of five colorful shoe bags are dust proof and waterproof, and they fit up to a size 13 women’s shoe.

Zmart portable travel shoe bags CREDIT: Amazon

Vera Bradley Iconic Campus Backpack

This cotton style is wonderfully bright and easy to spot in crowded TSA lines.

Vera Bradley iconic campus backpack CREDIT: Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included in our site, FN may earn a commission.

