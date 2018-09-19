7 Enchanting Shoes to Wear With a Witch Costume — Starting at Just $7

Halloween is creeping up on us. If you can’t decide what to be this year, turning to the classics, like the tried-and-true witch costume, is always a safe bet. Whether you’re looking to channel the Sanderson sisters or the more inconspicuous leading ladies of “Practical Magic,” here, we’ve rounded up a range of spellbinding shoes to complete any witchy outfit.

Ellie Shoes Mabel Pump

Lace trim and glitter accents on these booties will add eye-catching detail below your hemline.

Ellie Shoes Mabel pump. CREDIT: Amazon

Funtasma Victorian Boot

Keep it basic with a Victorian-style boot featuring a 2.5 inch heel or lower for added comfort throughout the night. Bonus: The age-old look is a huge trend for fall ’18, and this pair is versatile enough to be worn even after the holiday is over.

Funtasma Victorian boot. CREDIT: Amazon

Ellie Shoes Abigail Ankle Bootie

Another post-Halloween-ready pick, these pointed-toe booties feature a fabric lace-up style that can easily be customized to your liking.

Ellie Shoes Abigail ankle bootie. CREDIT: Amazon

Ellie Shoes Hazel Witch Shoe

You can’t go wrong with a look as timeless as these $21 buckle shoes. Even beyond their aesthetic and price point, though, customers on Amazon couldn’t stop raving about how wearable they actually are.

Ellie Shoes Hazel witch shoe. CREDIT: Amazon

Forum Novelties Witch Shoe Covers

For an especially affordable option, these $7 shoe covers will work like magic. Slip them over your favorite pair of black kitten heels and people will hardly be able to tell you didn’t splurge on an expensive full-on style.

Forum Novelties witch shoe covers. CREDIT: Amazon

Funtasma Witch Knee-High Boots

These glittering knee-high boots are sure to make a statement this Halloween. Pair them with a shorter skirt or dress so they can truly shine in all their ghoulish glory.

Funtasma witch knee-high boots. CREDIT: Amazon

Jessica Simpson Lucina 4

A fun alternative to more traditional witchy options, these galaxy-inspired pumps will enchant any passerby.

Jessica Simpson Lucina 4. CREDIT: Zappos

