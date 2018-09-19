7 Enchanting Shoes to Wear With a Witch Costume — Starting at Just $7

Halloween is creeping up on us. If you can’t decide what to be this year, turning to the classics, like the tried-and-true witch costume, is always a safe bet. Whether you’re looking to channel the Sanderson sisters or the more inconspicuous leading ladies of “Practical Magic,” here, we’ve rounded up a range of spellbinding shoes to complete any witchy outfit.
Ellie Shoes Mabel Pump
Lace trim and glitter accents on these booties will add eye-catching detail below your hemline.
Funtasma Victorian Boot
Keep it basic with a Victorian-style boot featuring a 2.5 inch heel or lower for added comfort throughout the night. Bonus: The age-old look is a huge trend for fall ’18, and this pair is versatile enough to be worn even after the holiday is over.
Ellie Shoes Abigail Ankle Bootie
Another post-Halloween-ready pick, these pointed-toe booties feature a fabric lace-up style that can easily be customized to your liking.
Ellie Shoes Hazel Witch Shoe
You can’t go wrong with a look as timeless as these $21 buckle shoes. Even beyond their aesthetic and price point, though, customers on Amazon couldn’t stop raving about how wearable they actually are.
Forum Novelties Witch Shoe Covers
For an especially affordable option, these $7 shoe covers will work like magic. Slip them over your favorite pair of black kitten heels and people will hardly be able to tell you didn’t splurge on an expensive full-on style.
Funtasma Witch Knee-High Boots
These glittering knee-high boots are sure to make a statement this Halloween. Pair them with a shorter skirt or dress so they can truly shine in all their ghoulish glory.
Jessica Simpson Lucina 4
A fun alternative to more traditional witchy options, these galaxy-inspired pumps will enchant any passerby.
