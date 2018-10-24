Where to Buy Meghan Markle’s Affordable Espadrille Wedges Before It’s Too Late

Meghan Markle’s royal tour continues.

On Wednesday in Fiji, the Duchess of Sussex joined husband Prince Harry for a visit at the University of the South Pacific, opting for one of her go-to shoe styles that was fitting for the occasion.

Looking like the picture of radiance, the Duchess paired a colorful Figue Frederica maxidress (which is from the luxury brand’s Frida Kahlo-inspired collection) with Castañer’s Carina wedge espadrilles, featuring a straw heel, canvas details and strappy ankle ties. She also opted for a traditional barkcloth clutch made by local women in Fiji to complete the tropical outfit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Fiji. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

This is the second time Markle has worn the ankle-tie wedges. Last week in Australia, she choose the Spanish label’s $120 shoes when she hit Sydney’s Bondi Beach to meet with the local surfing community group.

Demand for the popular style has gone into overdrive ever since. Only one size is currently available at Shopbop.com and Saksfithavenue.com is completely sold out in the black colorway.

Here, you can purchase the same pair at Net-a-porter.com. The online retailer also has the Carina in additional colors including yellow, pink and pedra.

Castañer Carina canvas wedge espadrilles. CREDIT: Courtesy image

Click through the gallery to see more of Markle’s maternity style.

Want more?

Where to Buy Meghan Markle’s $145 Rothy’s Flats

Meghan Markle’s Shoe Scorecard: The Australian Tour Edition