What to Wear to a Wine & Cheese Party During the Holidays

The perfect (and frankly, easiest) way to usher in the holidays? A wine and cheese party. Gather close friends and family, uncork a couple bottles of reds and whites, put out a selection of cheese, display a few seasonal treats and — voilà — you’ve pulled off a classy soirée.

But a festive gathering requires an equally festive outfit. Complete your look with velvet loafers, high-shine sandals or embellished slides — shop our roundup of playful picks below.

Gap Knotted Strap Block Heel Mules Raise a glass in these shimmery knotted mules, which have been reduced from $70 to $35.

Gap knotted strap block heel mules. CREDIT: Gap

Franco Sarto Sadie 2 Velvet Loafer

Finished in a rich merlot color with eye-catching hardware on the heel, these velvet loafers can easily be worn with a dress and tights or polished pair of jeans.

Franco Sarto Sadie 2 velvet loafer. CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

Bella Vita Jolie II Pump

Covered in heel-to-toe velvet, this sumptuous burgundy pump features vintage-inspired straps, a cushioned insole and moderate block heel for added comfort.

Bella Vita Jolie II pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Louise et Cie Zyda Zip Bootie

A chunky column heel provides stability in these cream-colored booties, making them a perfect pick if you plan to be on your feet all night.

Louise Et Cie Zyda zip bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Mango Embroidered Slingback Shoes

These blush and floral-accented mules will offer an arty touch to any look.

Mango embroidered slingback shoes. CREDIT: Mango

Veja Esplar

Rose gold is a timeless color that translates perfectly for the holidays. We love this iridescent sneaker from Veja in the hue, which not only nails the trend but is also made from sustainable resources.

Veja Esplar CREDIT: Zappos

Sam Edelman Ariella Strappy Sandal Heel

If you’re looking to add height to your look, these sleek metallic sandals — featuring a 4.5-inch heel — are a great go-to.

Sam Edelman Ariella strappy sandal heel. CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

5 Ways to Wear Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year

7 Women’s Shoes That Make Foolproof Gifts

What Shoes to Wear With a Navy Dress