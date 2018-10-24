The Coziest Uggs to Wear to a Pumpkin Patch

If you’re heading to a pumpkin patch this season, you’ll need an outfit that will keep you warm in chilly fall temps — especially when it comes to your footwear. A great go-to? Uggs. Not only are they super affordable and on-trend (thanks to celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Rihanna elevating the shapeless style), but they’re also often lined with shearling and waterproof, making them quite functional, too.

Below, shop our favorite Ugg styles for perusing gourds, picking apples and more. While you’ll find the iconic short boot among our picks, there are also plenty of unexpected styles to choose from as well.

This versatile knit boot can be worn many ways — from tall to folded over or even slouched down — depending on the look you’re going for.

For a twist on the brand’s classic slip-on boot, try it in an unexpected hue, like this fall-ready rust color.

Add a cozy yet sophisticated touch to any outfit with these sleek black boots, featuring metal turn locks adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Seventies-inspired clogs are making a huge comeback this season, so there’s no better way to show off your sartorial prowess than by slipping into a retro style for fall outings. We love Ugg’s shearling-lined option with contrast-stitch details.

These wedge boots aren’t just chic, they also feature waterproof suede and fur lining so you’ll stay dry even during sudden downpours.

Your favorite pair of jeans will easily tuck into this more traditional boot style, complete with waterproof leather and a fabric rear panel.

Or go for an edgier look in this mid-calf boot featuring on-trend buckle embellishments.

