The Coziest Uggs to Wear to a Pumpkin Patch

By Samantha Peters
fall ugg styles
CREDIT: Shutterstock/Kryvenok Anastasi

If you’re heading to a pumpkin patch this season, you’ll need an outfit that will keep you warm in chilly fall temps — especially when it comes to your footwear. A great go-to? Uggs. Not only are they super affordable and on-trend (thanks to celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Rihanna elevating the shapeless style), but they’re also often lined with shearling and waterproof, making them quite functional, too.

Below, shop our favorite Ugg styles for perusing gourds, picking apples and more. While you’ll find the iconic short boot among our picks, there are also plenty of unexpected styles to choose from as well.

Ugg Classic Cardy

This versatile knit boot can be worn many ways — from tall to folded over or even slouched down — depending on the look you’re going for.

Ugg Classic Cardy
Ugg Classic Cardy

Buy: Ugg Classic Cardy $150
Ugg Classic short II

For a twist on the brand’s classic slip-on boot, try it in an unexpected hue, like this fall-ready rust color.

Ugg Classic short II
Ugg Classic short II
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Ugg Classic Short II $160
Ugg Short Turnlock Bling

Add a cozy yet sophisticated touch to any outfit with these sleek black boots, featuring metal turn locks adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Ugg Short Turnlock Bling
Ugg short turnlock bling
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Ugg Short Turnlock Bling $230
Ugg Lynwood Clog

Seventies-inspired clogs are making a huge comeback this season, so there’s no better way to show off your sartorial prowess than by slipping into a retro style for fall outings. We love Ugg’s shearling-lined option with contrast-stitch details.

Ugg Lynwood Clog
Ugg Lynwood clog
CREDIT: v

Buy: Ugg Lynwood Clog $120
Ugg Jeovana Waterproof

These wedge boots aren’t just chic, they also feature waterproof suede and fur lining so you’ll stay dry even during sudden downpours.

Ugg Jeovana Waterproof
Ugg Jeovana waterproof
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Ugg Jeovana Waterproof $160
Ugg Janina

Your favorite pair of jeans will easily tuck into this more traditional boot style, complete with waterproof leather and a fabric rear panel.

Ugg Janina
Ugg Janina
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Ugg Janina $120
Ugg Niels II

Or go for an edgier look in this mid-calf boot featuring on-trend buckle embellishments.

Ugg Niels II
UGG Niels II
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Ugg Niels II $195
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

