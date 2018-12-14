What to Wear to Your Office Holiday Party

Office holiday party attire can be difficult to navigate: It’s a balancing act between festive and professional, playful and put-together. To help you assemble the perfect outfit for your upcoming gathering, we’ve rounded up five looks, with fun styles from Nordstrom, Revolve and more, that can take you from your desk to drinks with co-workers.

The Look: Black Jumpsuit + Faux Fur Coat + Kitten Heel Mules

A jumpsuit is an easy way to look polished without having to put in all the effort of piecing together separates. This sleek tie-waist option is especially flattering, while a standout faux fur coat and satin kitten heel mules will add to the luxe look.

1. State faux fur mink jacket CREDIT: RAFER

Banana Republic Soft Ponte cropped wide-leg jumpsuit. CREDIT: Banana Republic

Raye Varada Heel CREDIT: Revolve

The Look: Forest Green Turtleneck + Dark Floral Skirt + Buckle Boots

Put an unexpected twist on classic holiday colors by opting for less traditional variations of green and red, like forest green (seen here in a cozy turtleneck) or a deep rosy hue (which is picked up in the details of this dark floral skirt). Finish off the look with a pair of versatile white boots.

Halogen fuzzy turtleneck pullover. CREDIT: Nordstrom

TopShop Raven floral midi skirt. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Coltyn CREDIT: Zappos

The Look: Blazer Dress + Sock Booties

It’s the ultimate work staple that’s made ready for after hours: the blazer dress. We recommend pairing the piece with tights and sock boots for a streamlined look, as well as some sparkly drop earrings to add necessary shine.

Kate Spade New York Glitzville beaded tassel earrings. CREDIT: Zappos Luxury

ASTR the Label Houndstooth Blazer Dress CREDIT: Nordstrom

Mia Gabriela CREDIT: Zappos

The Look: Velvet Wrap Dress + Flats

There’s something about velvet that always feels festive, no matter the occasion. If you’re looking to go bare-legged, opt for a velvet midi dress, which offers a little extra coverage. Complete the look with leopard-print slides, one of the season’s hottest trends, and opt for an A-line wool coat to keep you warm throughout the night.

TopShop Lily Knit back midi coat. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Chelsea28 velvet midi dress. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Schutz Sinara CREDIT: Zappos

The Look: Statement Blouse + Leather Leggings + Pumps

Give your tailored trousers and classic black pumps a festive spin with a statement blouse for a look that boasts the perfect mix of fun and professional.

TopShop Rainbow Bow Blouse CREDIT: Nordstrom

Ivanka Trump Una CREDIT: Zappos

