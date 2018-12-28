What to Wear to an Interview During the Winter

They say first impressions are everything, but it’s especially true when it comes to an interview.

The season and the company’s dress code all must be taken into consideration, which can be a challenge during the winter months. On one hand, you want to dress appropriately for the weather, and on the other, you want to exude confidence.

For shoes, it’s best to stick with ones you can walk in. So if heels aren’t a style you wear on a regular basis, choosing stilettos won’t be the ideal choice for an interview. (Plus, walking in stilettos during a winter storm is not a good idea.)

We compiled seven head-to-toe looks that will help you land that dream job.

Accent With an Unexpected Pop of Color

Make a memorable impression wearing a color that’s noticeable enough but not too in your face. Try a mustard oversized turtleneck sweater and cream pants with matching cone-heeled boots. This may not be suitable for a law firm, but it could be perfect for a creative company.

Arjé oversized sweater and Helmut Lang bootcut jeans. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-porter

Go for a Midi

Choosing a midi skirt is a safe interview option, as it’s fancier than jeans. Complement it with a chunky turtleneck sweater like this cropped option from Proenza Schouler. And finish with a sock bootie for extra coverage in the winter.

Proenza Schouler turtleneck sweater and The Row midi skirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-porter

Sprinkle in Prints and Colors

You can really never go wrong when wearing all black, but add interesting pieces like a pattern coat and colorful heels to show off your personality.

Topshop Piper Check Jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Dress Up Denim

If the company you’re looking to work for is more on the relaxed side, reach for dark denim but elevate it with a white blouse and a black blazer in velvet. To complete your look, choose matching velvet Mary Jane flats.

Halogen velvet blazer and jeans. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Keep It Simple

Try a dark cashmere sweater with a smart houndstooth pant. It’s simple and extremely put-together. Pair the look with a rubber-sole boot for wet and snowy days.

Joseph cashmere sweater and Rokh houndstooth pants. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-porter

Add a Dash of Charm

This stylish ensemble shows class and confidence. The turtleneck with a motif gives the look some charm, and the wool knee-length skirt is suitable for winter. These patent leather Marc Fisher boots are a great alternative to a high-heeled pump during the cold months, as well.

Chloé skirt and turtleneck sweater. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-porter

Select a Warmer Color Palette

Wearing warm colors such as brown and burgundy is fitting for an interview during the winter. If dresses are your thing, make sure to wear at least a knee-high boot for more coverage, such as this slouchy style from Banana Republic.

Topshop tiled maxi dress. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

