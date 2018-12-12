9 Sparkly Desk-to-Party Accessories to Wear to Your Next Holiday Party

‘Tis the season… for the holiday party. For many, the next few weeks will be jam-packed with seasonal festivities, from company soirees and school celebrations to friendly get-togethers, annual dinners and more.

Unless you’re able to take the entire month off, you’re likely going straight from the office to these functions — which requires a wardrobe that can easily transition to nighttime while maintaining a level of decency for the workplace.

Fortunately, details like sequins, sparkles and bejeweled embellishments (the hallmarks of any good holiday wardrobe) have made their way to daywear for fall ’18 and there’s no turning back. For daytime, a little goes a long way, and sparkly accessories, shoes and layering separates provide the perfect accent for a day-to-night holiday look. These nine pieces help get you there.

A two-in-one transitional bag

Solve the age-old, two-bag conundrum with a two-in-one tote that gives a little sparkle and shine to a large tote and a removable inner pouch, like Staud’s coveted Shirley tote, which is updated with bejeweled embellishments for the holiday season.

Staud’s bejeweled Shirley bag has a removable patent leather pouch. CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud

Lace-up ballerinas

A sturdy low heel done in metallic is eye-catching for an event but still comfortable enough to get you through the entire day. Extra points for Yuul Yie’s chic velvet ankle wraps, which pair well with jeans, tailored trousers and midi skirts alike.

Yuul Yie’s Rene velvet slingbacks CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

A pleated metallic skirt

There are many ways to wear the now-ubiquitous metallic pleated skirt (and fortunately, many price points). Wear it with a blazer, sweater. t-shirt, bodysuit and add just about any elegant shoe (heel or flat) for the perfect office party look.

Whistles pleated metallic skirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Bejeweled flats

Is there anything more reassuring than a bejeweled flat during the holidays? The trusty seasonal staple comes in myriad options but all achieve the same effortlessness.

A silk dress for layering

Nineties-style silk and satin dresses are having a major comeback, and they aren’t just evening-only. Throw a chunky knit sweater or sleek velvet blazer over one, add a pair of heeled suede ankle boots and oversized earrings for a highly repeatable holiday look.

Galvan’s satin Sienna dress CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

A sequin handbag

Make a real statement with a graphic bag done in black and white sequins.

Les Petits Joueurs Trilly Tiles sequin pouch bag CREDIT: Courteys of Les Petits Joueurs

The trusty black suede bootie

When wearing a sparkly holiday ensemble, make sure there are more subdued pieces to temper the look. Something Navy’s suede booties have an elegant shape that can go with an endless supply of shiny skirts, dresses and tops.

Something Navy ’s Arianna ruched bootie CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Sparkly earring — the bigger, the better

When it comes to holiday earrings, the bigger, the better. Roxanne Assoulin’s Swarovski sparklers look like holiday lights for the ears.

Roxanne Assoulin Swarovski earrings CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

A sparkly statement tote

Update the basic tote with an overload of sequins, beads or sparkles for an everyday pick-me-up that also works well in the evening.

Loeffler Randall Mina beaded tote CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

What to Wear to a Wine & Cheese Party During the Holidays

The Easiest Women’s Ugg Styles to Gift This Holiday

7 Travel-Inspired Gifts That Every Jetsetter Will Love