Sign up for our newsletter today!

9 Fun Gifts to Get the College Girl in Your Life — Starting at Just $12

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Fila Disruptor 2
Fila Disruptor 2
CREDIT: Urban Outfitters

Whether you’re a family member, a friend or an acquaintance, shopping for college students can be tricky.

When it comes to clothing or footwear for college girls, stick with casual pieces that can be easily incorporated into an on-campus wardrobe. Items from brands with serious street style cred — for instance: Off-White, Adidas and Fila — are also good gets. See our top picks for college girls below.

Fila Disruptor 2

The “dad” shoe trend hasn’t died yet, and FN’s 2018 Shoe of the Year is trending on college campuses. These comfy shoes are perfect for trekking to class in style.

Fila Disruptor 2
Fila Disruptor II
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand
Buy: Fila Disruptor II $65
Buy it

Off-White Mini Industrial Belt

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White is one of the buzziest brands of 2018. While the label’s designer duds are a bit out of the average college kid’s price range, the logo’d belts are sure to be a big hit with the fashion-savvy young woman in your life.

Off-White Mini Industrial Belt
Off-White Mini Industrial Belt
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Off-White Belt $190
Buy it

Adidas 3-Stripes Leggings

Leggings are a staple of a college girl’s wardrobe, and these Adidas ones have a bit of extra detailing to switch things up.

Adidas 3-Stripes Leggings
Adidas 3-Stripes Leggings
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas 3-Stripes Leggings $40
Buy it

Make + Model Butter Socks

For a festive holiday-themed gift, these Make + Model socks are a great choice. At just $12, the socks are a budget-conscious choice, too.

Make + Model Butter Socks
Make + Model Butter Socks
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Make + Model Butter socks $12
Buy it

Ugg Coquette Slippers

Dorm floors can get pretty gross, and slippers are perfect for providing a barrier between bare feet and the floor during colder months. Ugg’s slippers are a classic and cozy choice.

Ugg Coquette
Ugg Coquette
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Ugg Coquette Slippers $120
Buy it

Fjällräven Kånken Mini

A backpack is a must-have for any college student, and Fjällräven’s have a bit more style to them. This mini one — which comes in lots of on-trend colorways — is perfect for stashing just one class’ worth of items.

Fjällräven Kånken Mini
Fjällräven Kånken Mini
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Fjällräven Kånken Mini $70
Buy it

Topshop Faux Fur Pom Beanie

A beanie is a practical holiday gift, and this one comes in a fun orange colorway. Plus, it’s affordable at $26.

Topshop Faux Fur Pom Beanie
Topshop Faux Fur Pom Beanie
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Topshop Faux Fur Pom Beanie $26
Buy it

S’well Paua Water Bottle

Sustainability is a big emphasis on many college campuses — which means reusable water bottles are a must-have. This S’well one has a stylish pattern.

S'well Paua Water Bottle
S’well Paua Water Bottle
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: S'well Paua Water Bottle $35
Buy it

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Play off the recent enthusiasm for all things retro by giving an instant camera as a gift this holiday season. This one comes in fun, bright colorways and even includes a selfie mirror.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 $55
buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

For more holiday gift ideas, FN has curated the top gifts for every category. Shop our official Gift Guide here.

Want More?

9 Festive Holiday Slippers to Buy Now — Starting at $10

The Best Last-Minute Gifts to Give Shoe Lovers — Starting at $16

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad