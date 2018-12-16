9 Fun Gifts to Get the College Girl in Your Life — Starting at Just $12

Whether you’re a family member, a friend or an acquaintance, shopping for college students can be tricky.

When it comes to clothing or footwear for college girls, stick with casual pieces that can be easily incorporated into an on-campus wardrobe. Items from brands with serious street style cred — for instance: Off-White, Adidas and Fila — are also good gets. See our top picks for college girls below.

Fila Disruptor 2

The “dad” shoe trend hasn’t died yet, and FN’s 2018 Shoe of the Year is trending on college campuses. These comfy shoes are perfect for trekking to class in style.

Fila Disruptor II CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Off-White Mini Industrial Belt

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White is one of the buzziest brands of 2018. While the label’s designer duds are a bit out of the average college kid’s price range, the logo’d belts are sure to be a big hit with the fashion-savvy young woman in your life.

Off-White Mini Industrial Belt CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Adidas 3-Stripes Leggings

Leggings are a staple of a college girl’s wardrobe, and these Adidas ones have a bit of extra detailing to switch things up.

Adidas 3-Stripes Leggings CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Make + Model Butter Socks

For a festive holiday-themed gift, these Make + Model socks are a great choice. At just $12, the socks are a budget-conscious choice, too.

Make + Model Butter Socks CREDIT: Nordstrom

Ugg Coquette Slippers

Dorm floors can get pretty gross, and slippers are perfect for providing a barrier between bare feet and the floor during colder months. Ugg’s slippers are a classic and cozy choice.

Ugg Coquette CREDIT: Zappos

Fjällräven Kånken Mini

A backpack is a must-have for any college student, and Fjällräven’s have a bit more style to them. This mini one — which comes in lots of on-trend colorways — is perfect for stashing just one class’ worth of items.

Fjällräven Kånken Mini CREDIT: Zappos

Topshop Faux Fur Pom Beanie

A beanie is a practical holiday gift, and this one comes in a fun orange colorway. Plus, it’s affordable at $26.

Topshop Faux Fur Pom Beanie CREDIT: Nordstrom

S’well Paua Water Bottle

Sustainability is a big emphasis on many college campuses — which means reusable water bottles are a must-have. This S’well one has a stylish pattern.

S’well Paua Water Bottle CREDIT: Nordstrom

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Play off the recent enthusiasm for all things retro by giving an instant camera as a gift this holiday season. This one comes in fun, bright colorways and even includes a selfie mirror.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 CREDIT: Amazon