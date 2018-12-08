What Shoes to Wear With a Navy Dress

While styling a neutral-colored dress should typically be easy, a navy number is undoubtedly an exception. For one, wearing the hue with black has long been considered a fashion faux pas, and although we think that rule doesn’t apply to every situation, you may find the look might still fall flat.

To help make your search for the perfect parings a cinch, we’ve pulled inspiration from some of our favorite retailers to bring you top shoe selection to wear with every type of navy dress. Whether you’re hitting a casual brunch with friends or a fancier cocktail soiree, these head-to-toe looks will be sure to impress.

Leather Knee-High Boots

Slouchy black knee-high boots can anchor a bohemian dress. Plus, the look is a little more covered up for when temperatures start to drop.

Free People One More Time shimmer midi wrap dress CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Free People Wrap Dress $89 Buy it

Sol Sana Waverly boot CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Sol Sana Waverly Boot $261 Buy it

Nude Square-Toe Sandals

It’s always safe to reach for a neutral-colored shoe (a nude color can complement with just about anything in your closet, including a navy dress). We love the look of a strappy square-toe sandal paired with a button-down dress for a retro-inspired look.

Reformation Palma belted dress CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Reformation Palma Belted Dress $178 Buy it

Nine West Longitano heel sandal CREDIT: 6pm

Buy: Nine West Longitano Heel Sandal $40 Buy it

Black Mules

The best thing about black mules is that they can transition between casual and more formal looks: They’re sleek enough to pair well with a party dress, but they can also worn with a more laidback maxi.

Ninety Percent ruched jersey maxi dress CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Buy: Ninety Percent Ruched Maxi Dress $95 Buy it

Madewell The Gemma mule CREDIT: Madewell

Buy: Madewell The Gemma Mule $98 Buy it

Silver Slingback Pumps

If you’re wearing velvet up top, play into the iridescent quality of the fabric with a pair of silver slingback pumps.

TopShop velvet drape dress CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: TopShop Velvet Drape Dress $85 Buy it

Sam Edelman Ludlow CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Sam Edelman Ludlow $79 Buy it

Gold Slip-on Sneakers

Ground a girly polka-dot dress with a pair of metallic sneakers for just the right amount of daytime shimmer.

Boden Rosa scattered spot jersey midi dress CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Boden Rosa Jersey Midi Dress $130 Buy it

Vionic Dakota Mule Sneaker CREDIT: Vionic

Buy: Vionic Dakota Mule Sneaker $80 Buy it

Black Ankle Boots

Shorter hemlines help show off a stunning black ankle boot. This matte option is the perfect pick for balancing out a sequin dress.

1 State sequin minidress CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: 1 State Sequin Minidress $139 Buy it

Michael Kors Blaine ankle bootie CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Michael Kors Blaine Ankle Bootie $130 Buy it

White Ankle Boots

For a more unexpected look, try a pair of white ankle boots.

Rails Jasmine printed long-sleeve mini dress CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Buy: Rails Long-Sleeve Mini Dress $188 Buy it

Schutz Bette leather pointed toe booties CREDIT: Bloomingdales

Buy: Schutz Bette Booties $260 Buy it

Polka-Dot Slingback Heels

Don’t be afraid to add some pattern to your footwear choice, too. A sleek polka-dot slingback, complete with architectural bow details, is a sweet pick.

Something Navy tie front dress CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Something Navy Tie Front Dress $36 Buy it

Ganni bow kitten heel polka-dot pumps CREDIT: MyTheresa

Buy: Ganni Bow Polka-dot Pumps $280 Buy it

Transparent Sandals

Clear details are one of this season’s hottest shoe trends, and a toe sandal in the style can effortlessly be worn with a beachy dress.

Tibi gingham slipdress CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Tibi Gingham Slipdress $220 Buy it

SheIn clear strap flat sandals CREDIT: SheIn

Buy: SheIn Clear Strap Flat Sandals $20 Buy it

