What Shoes to Wear With a Navy Dress

While styling a neutral-colored dress should typically be easy, a navy number is undoubtedly an exception. For one, wearing the hue with black has long been considered a fashion faux pas, and although we think that rule doesn’t apply to every situation, you may find the look might still fall flat.
To help make your search for the perfect parings a cinch, we’ve pulled inspiration from some of our favorite retailers to bring you top shoe selection to wear with every type of navy dress. Whether you’re hitting a casual brunch with friends or a fancier cocktail soiree, these head-to-toe looks will be sure to impress.
Leather Knee-High Boots
Slouchy black knee-high boots can anchor a bohemian dress. Plus, the look is a little more covered up for when temperatures start to drop.
Nude Square-Toe Sandals
It’s always safe to reach for a neutral-colored shoe (a nude color can complement with just about anything in your closet, including a navy dress). We love the look of a strappy square-toe sandal paired with a button-down dress for a retro-inspired look.
Black Mules
The best thing about black mules is that they can transition between casual and more formal looks: They’re sleek enough to pair well with a party dress, but they can also worn with a more laidback maxi.
Silver Slingback Pumps
If you’re wearing velvet up top, play into the iridescent quality of the fabric with a pair of silver slingback pumps.
Gold Slip-on Sneakers
Ground a girly polka-dot dress with a pair of metallic sneakers for just the right amount of daytime shimmer.
Black Ankle Boots
Shorter hemlines help show off a stunning black ankle boot. This matte option is the perfect pick for balancing out a sequin dress.
White Ankle Boots
For a more unexpected look, try a pair of white ankle boots.
Polka-Dot Slingback Heels
Don’t be afraid to add some pattern to your footwear choice, too. A sleek polka-dot slingback, complete with architectural bow details, is a sweet pick.
Transparent Sandals
Clear details are one of this season’s hottest shoe trends, and a toe sandal in the style can effortlessly be worn with a beachy dress.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want more?
7 Travel-Inspired Gifts That Every Jet-Setter Will Love
What Does the Black-Tie Dress Code Really Mean?
6 Ways to Instantly Look Taller Without Wearing Heels