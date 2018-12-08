Sign up for our newsletter today!

What Shoes to Wear With a Navy Dress

By Samantha Peters
TopShop Velvet Drape Dress
TopShop velvet drape dress
CREDIT: Nordstrom

While styling a neutral-colored dress should typically be easy, a navy number is undoubtedly an exception. For one, wearing the hue with black has long been considered a fashion faux pas, and although we think that rule doesn’t apply to every situation, you may find the look might still fall flat.

To help make your search for the perfect parings a cinch, we’ve pulled inspiration from some of our favorite retailers to bring you top shoe selection to wear with every type of navy dress. Whether you’re hitting a casual brunch with friends or a fancier cocktail soiree, these head-to-toe looks will be sure to impress.

Leather Knee-High Boots

Slouchy black knee-high boots can anchor a bohemian dress. Plus, the look is a little more covered up for when temperatures start to drop.

One More Time Shimmer Midi Wrap Dress
Free People One More Time shimmer midi wrap dress
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Free People Wrap Dress $89
Sol Sana Waverly Boot
Sol Sana Waverly boot
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Sol Sana Waverly Boot $261
Nude Square-Toe Sandals

It’s always safe to reach for a neutral-colored shoe (a nude color can complement with just about anything in your closet, including a navy dress). We love the look of a strappy square-toe sandal paired with a button-down dress for a retro-inspired look.

Reformation Palma Belted Dress
Reformation Palma belted dress
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Reformation Palma Belted Dress $178
Nine West Longitano Heel Sandal
Nine West Longitano heel sandal
CREDIT: 6pm

Buy: Nine West Longitano Heel Sandal $40
Black Mules

The best thing about black mules is that they can transition between casual and more formal looks: They’re sleek enough to pair well with a party dress, but they can also worn with a more laidback maxi.

Ninety Percent Ruched Jersey Maxi Dress
Ninety Percent ruched jersey maxi dress
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Buy: Ninety Percent Ruched Maxi Dress $95
Madewell The Gemma Mule
Madewell The Gemma mule
CREDIT: Madewell

Buy: Madewell The Gemma Mule $98
Silver Slingback Pumps

If you’re wearing velvet up top, play into the iridescent quality of the fabric with a pair of silver slingback pumps.

TopShop Velvet Drape Dress
TopShop velvet drape dress
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: TopShop Velvet Drape Dress $85
Sam Edelman Ludlow
Sam Edelman Ludlow
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Sam Edelman Ludlow $79
Gold Slip-on Sneakers

Ground a girly polka-dot dress with a pair of metallic sneakers for just the right amount of daytime shimmer.

Boden Rosa Scattered Spot Jersey Midi Dress
Boden Rosa scattered spot jersey midi dress
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Boden Rosa Jersey Midi Dress $130
Buy it

Vionic Dakota Mule Sneaker
Vionic Dakota Mule Sneaker
CREDIT: Vionic

Buy: Vionic Dakota Mule Sneaker $80
Black Ankle Boots

Shorter hemlines help show off a stunning black ankle boot. This matte option is the perfect pick for balancing out a sequin dress.

1 State Sequin Minidress
1 State sequin minidress
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: 1 State Sequin Minidress $139
Michael Kors Blaine Ankle Bootie
Michael Kors Blaine ankle bootie
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Michael Kors Blaine Ankle Bootie $130
White Ankle Boots

For a more unexpected look, try a pair of white ankle boots.

Rails Jasmine Printed Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
Rails Jasmine printed long-sleeve mini dress
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Buy: Rails Long-Sleeve Mini Dress $188
Buy it

Women's Bette Leather Pointed Toe Booties
Schutz Bette leather pointed toe booties
CREDIT: Bloomingdales

Buy: Schutz Bette Booties $260
Polka-Dot Slingback Heels

Don’t be afraid to add some pattern to your footwear choice, too. A sleek polka-dot slingback, complete with architectural bow details, is a sweet pick.

Something Navy Tie Front Dress
Something Navy tie front dress
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Something Navy Tie Front Dress $36
Ganni Bow Kitten Heel polka-dot pumps
Ganni bow kitten heel polka-dot pumps
CREDIT: MyTheresa

Buy: Ganni Bow Polka-dot Pumps $280
Transparent Sandals

Clear details are one of this season’s hottest shoe trends, and a toe sandal in the style can effortlessly be worn with a beachy dress.

Tibi Gingham Slipdress
Tibi gingham slipdress
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Tibi Gingham Slipdress $220
SheIn Clear Strap Flat Sandals
SheIn clear strap flat sandals
CREDIT: SheIn

Buy: SheIn Clear Strap Flat Sandals $20
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

