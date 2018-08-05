Sign up for our newsletter today!

These Men’s Wedding Sneakers Will Take Grooms Fashionably Down the Aisle

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Gucci Flora Snake Slip-On Sneaker
Gucci Flora Snake slip-on sneaker.
Brides are doing it, why not grooms? As brides are increasingly having fun with their wedding footnotes, often opting for a pair of dressed-up kicks with lace and faux pearls, grooms can now follow suit in sneakers with a touch of elegance and whimsy.

These athletic styles can comfortably take you down a church aisle or along a sandy beach as casual wedding destinations pick up in popularity. So, forget about squeezing your feet into a pair of classic pumps in favor of comfort-driven sneakers you can wear again and again. Here, FN has curated a selection of looks that allow you to say “I, do” in comfort and style.

1. Christian Louboutin Louis Flat Leather Sneaker

This classic high-top sneaker is embellished with over-the-top Strass crystals to add some sparkle and shine to a classic tuxedo.

Christian Louboutin Louis Flat Leather Sneaker

 

Buy: Christian Louboutin Louis Flat Sneaker $2,995
Buy it

2. Alaia Laser-Cut Leather Sneaker

A low-top design features a white geometric laser-cut upper that allows nude tan leather to peek through. The light, airy design is perfect for a destination beach wedding.

Alaia Laser-Cut Leather Sneaker

 

 

Buy: Alaia Laser-Cut Sneaker $1,040
Buy it

3. Lanvin Patent Cap-Toe Sneaker

The classic silhouette in black leather borrows its patent leather toe cap from a traditional tuxedo pump.

Lanvin Patent Cap-Toe Sneaker

 

Buy: Lanvin Patent Cap-Toe Sneaker $495
Buy it

4. Comme des Garcons Play x Converse Hidden Heart Sneaker

Since weddings are all about love, this iconic heart-inspired style will show your partner just how much love you share.

Comme des Garcons Play x Converse Hidden Heart Sneaker

 

Buy: Comme des Garcons Play x Converse Hidden Heart Sneaker $135
Buy it

5. Gucci Flora Snake Slip-on Sneaker

This exotic print slip-on will have all eyes on your feet as you march down the aisle, featuring a Garden of Eden-inspired snake front and center.

Gucci Flora Snake Slip-On Sneaker

Buy: Comme des Garcons Play x Converse Hidden Heart Sneaker $580
Buy it

6. Bally Herden Sneaker

Love reveals itself in red in a classic high-top leather sneaker that can do double duty on Valentine’s Day.

Bally Herden Sneaker

Buy: Bally Herden Sneakerr $495
Buy it

