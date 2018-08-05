These Men’s Wedding Sneakers Will Take Grooms Fashionably Down the Aisle

Brides are doing it, why not grooms? As brides are increasingly having fun with their wedding footnotes, often opting for a pair of dressed-up kicks with lace and faux pearls, grooms can now follow suit in sneakers with a touch of elegance and whimsy.

These athletic styles can comfortably take you down a church aisle or along a sandy beach as casual wedding destinations pick up in popularity. So, forget about squeezing your feet into a pair of classic pumps in favor of comfort-driven sneakers you can wear again and again. Here, FN has curated a selection of looks that allow you to say “I, do” in comfort and style.

1. Christian Louboutin Louis Flat Leather Sneaker

This classic high-top sneaker is embellished with over-the-top Strass crystals to add some sparkle and shine to a classic tuxedo.

2. Alaia Laser-Cut Leather Sneaker

A low-top design features a white geometric laser-cut upper that allows nude tan leather to peek through. The light, airy design is perfect for a destination beach wedding.

3. Lanvin Patent Cap-Toe Sneaker

The classic silhouette in black leather borrows its patent leather toe cap from a traditional tuxedo pump.

4. Comme des Garcons Play x Converse Hidden Heart Sneaker

Since weddings are all about love, this iconic heart-inspired style will show your partner just how much love you share.

5. Gucci Flora Snake Slip-on Sneaker

This exotic print slip-on will have all eyes on your feet as you march down the aisle, featuring a Garden of Eden-inspired snake front and center.

6. Bally Herden Sneaker

Love reveals itself in red in a classic high-top leather sneaker that can do double duty on Valentine’s Day.

