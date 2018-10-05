Vivobarefoot Collaborated With Local Body Painting Artists for the Soul of Africa Collection

British brand recently launched an artisanal collection: the Soul of Africa Ababa shoes.

Created in collaboration with Akaso, a co-creation brand that brings together African and Belgian artists, the footwear is “Proudly Made in Africa”-certified; that certification signifies that they are ethically sourced and of high quality.

Soul of Africa was founded in 2003 by Lance Clarks of Clarks shoes and has since gone on to generate more than $2 million in wages for African workers and enabled access to education for nearly 18,000 children.

Sourced from Africa, these new shoes help create jobs and community aid with their production and profits.

The shoes’ designs were inspired by the Kara tribe of Ethiopia and their unique and traditional body painting that uses skin as the canvas and materials of the earth as the paint.

Six Kara body painting artists and two Akaso designers came together to create the line, featuring elements of traditional style of art from the Kara tribe.

The Akaso Birdie shoe in Natural from the Vivobarefoot Soul of Africa Ababa collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vivobarefoot

