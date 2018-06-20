Ugg’s New Cozy Slides Will Have You Saying ‘Fluff Yeah’

Ugg released its take on a summer slide this week and it has all the fluff you would expect and more.
The Fluff Yeah Slide is Ugg’s newest venture, a sheepskin shoe with an elastic strap at the back emblazoned with the brand’s logo. The platform shoe retails for $100 and is available on Ugg.com and at select retailers.
The 100 percent sheepskin material is perfect for all seasons. Sheepskin warms the foot in colder temperatures and absorbs moisture during hotter weather, making it a summer-ready.
The Fluff Yeah Slide comes in four shades: Lantana, Black, Charcoal and Seashell Pink.
The brand previously released similar styles, including the Fluff Yeah Sandal, a platform slip-on with a sheepskin band. The Fluff Yeah Slide, though, is the first iteration of its kind and keeps up with recent trends of logomania.
The Ugg website describes the shoe as a mix of a slipper and a slide, ensuring its comfort and lightweight feel. The back strap ensures slip-free movement while the platform and furry band allow for all-around softness, too.
It’s a look that takes comfort to the next level while still remaining stylish and on-brand.