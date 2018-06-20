Ugg’s New Cozy Slides Will Have You Saying ‘Fluff Yeah’

Check Out the New FN!

By Claudia Miller
UGG, Fluff Yeah Slide, Lantana
The UGG Fluff Yeah Slide in Lantana.
CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

Ugg released its take on a summer slide this week and it has all the fluff you would expect and more.

The Fluff Yeah Slide is Ugg’s newest venture, a sheepskin shoe with an elastic strap at the back emblazoned with the brand’s logo. The platform shoe retails for $100 and is available on Ugg.com and at select retailers.

UGG, Fluff Yeah Slide, Black
The UGG Fluff Yeah Slide in Black.
CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

The 100 percent sheepskin material is perfect for all seasons. Sheepskin warms the foot in colder temperatures and absorbs moisture during hotter weather, making it a summer-ready.

The Fluff Yeah Slide comes in four shades: Lantana, Black, Charcoal and Seashell Pink.

UGG, Fluff Yeah Slide, Seashell Pink
The UGG Fluff Yeah Slide in Seashell Pink.
CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

The brand previously released similar styles, including the Fluff Yeah Sandal, a platform slip-on with a sheepskin band. The Fluff Yeah Slide, though, is the first iteration of its kind and keeps up with recent trends of logomania.

The Ugg website describes the shoe as a mix of a slipper and a slide, ensuring its comfort and lightweight feel. The back strap ensures slip-free movement while the platform and furry band allow for all-around softness, too.

UGG, Fluff Yeah Slide, charcoal
The UGG Fluff Yeah Slide in Charcoal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

It’s a look that takes comfort to the next level while still remaining stylish and on-brand.

