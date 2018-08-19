6 Stylish Chelsea Boots for Women to Buy Now — Starting at $25

Despite ever-changing trends, there’s always one boot style that remains a closet staple for fall: the chelsea boot. Equal parts chic and comfortable, the look offers an understated silhouette for easy outfit pairings and a manageable heel height that makes being on your feet all day actually bearable.

Since now’s the time to invest in a new pair, we’ve rounded up some seriously stylish options starting at just $25. Whether you’re looking for a classic look or something with a little more sass, you’re sure to find your perfect match, here.

MissGuided Large Buckle Western Chelsea Boots

Add western flair to your wardrobe with these buckle-embellished boots.

CREDIT: MissGuided

Boohoo Zip Trim Chelsea Ankle Boots

Gold details make this sleek option especially sophisticated.

CREDIT: Boohoo

Enzo Angiolini Meezzy Suede Booties

Swap out your heels for this party-ready pick that won’t leave your feet aching throughout the night.

Dr. Martens Flora Chelsea Boot

This pair of Doc Martens offers the best of both worlds: the unparalleled comfort you expect from the brand, as well an elevated texture that goes beyond basic leather.

CREDIT: 6 PM

Steve Madden Dicey Suede Booties

Pair these brown suede booties with jeans and a sweater for an ultra-cozy look.

CREDIT: Lord & Taylor

J. Adams Andi Chelsea Boot

Break up the dark colors in your closet with these white-hot booties — which also feature a slip-resistant sole for all-day stability and comfort.

CREDIT: Amazon

J. Adams Andi Chelsea Boot

Want more?

These Birkenstock Boots Are Currently 50% Off — Just in Time for Fall

6 Cute and Comfortable Flats Made for Wide Feet

6 Women’s Boot Trends You’re About to See Everywhere This Fall