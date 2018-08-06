Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Best Shoe Deals From Tory Burch Sale; Get Up to 55% Off

By Samantha Peters
Tory Burch's Miller sandal
Tory Burch's Miller sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Have you heard? Tory Burch is having a huge summer sale, so there’s no better time to stock up on your warm-weather favorites and trendy fall picks at some seriously discounted prices.

For a limited time only, everything from suede slides to brocade booties are up to 55 percent off on the brand’s website. Below, check out our favorite picks from the sale, and head to Toryburch.com to see all the amazing deals. 

Annabelle Suede Bow Slide

Annabelle Suede Bow Slide 
CREDIT: Tory Burch

Add a pop of color to any ensemble with these yellow bow slides — now 50 percent off.

Buy: Annabelle Suede Bow Slide $129
Heather Wedge Espadrille

Heather Wedge Espadrille
CREDIT: Tory Burch

With these sleek satin espadrilles, you practically get two pairs for the price of one; lace up the ties for a feminine touch, or remove them completely for a more classic style. Originally $209, this pair is on sale for $179.

Buy: Heather Wedge Espadrille $179
Shelby Brocade Bootie

 

Shelby Brocade Bootie
CREDIT: Tory Burch

These stunning brocade booties are perfect for fall, but they’ll also pair nicely with a flouncy frock while warmer temperatures are still in the air. The best part? Originally $428, they’ve been reduced to just $239.

Buy: Shelby Brocade Bootie $239
Miller Sandal, Printed Patent Leather

Miller Sandal, Printed Patent Leather 
CREDIT: Tory Burch

Nab the brand’s most coveted shoe style, the Miller Sandal, in this vibrant toe-tone iteration for 30 percent off.

Buy: Miller Sandal, Printed Patent Leather $139
Tatiana Printed Slide

Tatiana Printed Slide
CREDIT: Tory Burch

Dress up your favorite little black dress with these pearl-embellished flats for an elegant date-night look. Originally $347, they’re now as low as $209.

Buy: Tatiana Printed Slide $209
Ashton T-strap Flat

Ashton T-strap Flat  
CREDIT: Tory Burch

A front T-strap offers additional support, while a pointed toe and logo charm earn these flats some major style points. Originally $248, you can now get them for $149.

Buy: Ashton T-strap Flat $149
T Terry Flat Slide

T Terry Flat Slide
CREDIT: Tory Burch

Featuring one of the brand’s signature prints in a soft terry, these fringe slides are the ultimate poolside-to-brunch pick.

Buy: T Terry Flat Slide $139
