Topshop’s End-of-Season Sale Has Trendy Shoes for $20 — Plus Styles Up to 70 Percent Off

Today marks the first day of summer and besides getting excited for beach trips and sunnier days, a priority for most is getting the best deals on those end-of-season sales.

Instead of getting lost in cyberspace or mindlessly looking through disorganized sale bins, click through to Topshop. The stylish British retailer has discounts reaching as high as 70 percent off. This may all sound like a dream come true, but be careful before heading to the site. With many prices at $20, it may be difficult to not add the entire sale section to your cart.

The best thing to do is set a budget beforehand and pick out staples for this season along with the next one. If there are summer sandals on sale, then grab them because they’ll be perfect for an upcoming summer vacation.

However, it’s important to also look ahead as fall will be here in the blink of an eye.

The following red statement boots significantly dropped down from their original $60 price tag.

For anyone looking for flatter footwear, the cost of the loafers below was slashed from $80, and nothing beats that. It’s actually quite the adrenaline rush to see how much one could save through the brand’s sale. Carve out some time to join in on the fun this weekend.

