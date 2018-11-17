3 Cute and Comfy Outfit Ideas for Every Type of Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means there’s no better time to start planning your Turkey Day outfit. Whether you’ll be spending a low-key evening at home with family or meeting your (potential) future in-laws, we’ve rounded up a range of looks perfect for every Thanksgiving occasion.
Meeting Your S.O.’s Parents
Of course, you’ll want to make a good impression with your significant other’s parents when meeting them for the first time — outfit choice included. But that doesn’t mean you have to force yourself into a more formal look you might normally never wear (we’re at looking you, pencil skirt-and-silk-blouse combos). For an equally polished yet wearable alternative, try a classic long sleeve tee with straight leg jeans and a rich-colored, tailored coat. A pair of slingback pumps reminiscent of the classic Chanel style is an elegant finishing touch.
At-Home Family Gathering
Even if you’ll be enjoying treats in the comfort of your own home, you’ll probably want to throw on something a little more put together than a hoodie and sweatpants to visit guests. Swap out traditional leggings for leather joggers (a luxe look that’s still comfy) to easily elevate a chunky sweater and pair of staple Stan Smiths. And if you feel like going the extra mile, opt for a pair of statement earrings to add an eye-catching accent to the look.
Friendsgiving
A gathering with your closest friends provides the perfect opportunity to experiment with edgier styles you can rock even after the holiday is over. A silk slip dress layered over a form-fitting turtleneck is an unexpectedly effortless choice — with plaid leather booties offering an especially on-trend touch. Plus, the look falls somewhere between casual and dressy if the dress code is somewhat nebulous.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
