3 Cute and Comfy Outfit Ideas for Every Type of Thanksgiving Dinner

By Samantha Peters
Fashionable young woman in black jeans, beige cardigan and black handbag . Street style .; Shutterstock ID 500401492; Usage (Print, Web, Both): Web; Issue Date: 11/16; Comments: web
CREDIT: Shutterstock/Sabelnikova Olga

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means there’s no better time to start planning your Turkey Day outfit. Whether you’ll be spending a low-key evening at home with family or meeting your (potential) future in-laws, we’ve rounded up a range of looks perfect for every Thanksgiving occasion.

Meeting Your S.O.’s Parents

Of course, you’ll want to make a good impression with your significant other’s parents when meeting them for the first time — outfit choice included. But that doesn’t mean you have to force yourself into a more formal look you might normally never wear (we’re at looking you, pencil skirt-and-silk-blouse combos). For an equally polished yet wearable alternative, try a classic long sleeve tee with straight leg jeans and a rich-colored, tailored coat. A pair of slingback pumps reminiscent of the classic Chanel style is an elegant finishing touch.

H&M Soft Trench Coat
H&M soft trench coat
CREDIT: H&M

H&M Soft Trench Coat $60
Buy it

Caslon Long Sleeve Crewneck Tee
Caslon long sleeve crewneck tee
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Caslon Long Sleeve Crewneck Tee $29
Buy it

Madewell high waist stretch skinny jeans
Madewell high waist stretch skinny jeans
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Madewell Skinny Jeans $98
Buy it

Vaneli Aliz
Vaneli Aliz
CREDIT: Zappos
Vaneli Aliz $150
Buy it

 

At-Home Family Gathering

Even if you’ll be enjoying treats in the comfort of your own home, you’ll probably want to throw on something a little more put together than a hoodie and sweatpants to visit guests. Swap out traditional leggings for leather joggers (a luxe look that’s still comfy) to easily elevate a chunky sweater and pair of staple Stan Smiths. And if you feel like going the extra mile, opt for a pair of statement earrings to add an eye-catching accent to the look.

Aldo Ibossa $10
Buy it
H&M Cable-knit Turtleneck Sweater
H&M cable-knit turtleneck sweater
CREDIT: H&M
H&M Cable-knit Turtleneck Sweater $50
Buy it
Blanc Noir Faux Leather Front Jogger
Blanc Noir faux leather front jogger
CREDIT: Zappos
Blanc Noir Faux Leather Front Jogger $89
Buy it
Adidas Stan Smith
Adidas Stan Smith, ons ale for $63 (originally $90)
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Stan Smith $63
Buy it

 Friendsgiving

A gathering with your closest friends provides the perfect opportunity to experiment with edgier styles you can rock even after the holiday is over. A silk slip dress layered over a form-fitting turtleneck is an unexpectedly effortless choice — with plaid leather booties offering an especially on-trend touch. Plus, the look falls somewhere between casual and dressy if the dress code is somewhat nebulous.

Halogen Long Sleeve Turtleneck
Halogen long sleeve turtleneck
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Halogen Long Sleeve Turtleneck $39
Buy it
Topshop plain satin slip dress
Topshop plain satin slip dress
CREDIT: Topshop
Topshop Plain Satin Slip Dress $68
Buy it
Charles & Keith Classic Leather Pointed Boot
Charles & Keith classic leather pointed boot
CREDIT: Charles and Keith
Charles & Keith Pointed Boot $109
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

