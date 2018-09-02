7 Summer Shoes You Can Wear in the Fall

When it comes to the changing seasons, few things can be more challenging for fashionistas than planning their wardrobes for the fall — especially with Fashion Week ahead. (Think temperatures that can differ 30 degrees in a single day.) To make the process easier, FN has curated a list of shoes that are chic, contemporary and versatile enough to last throughout the year. Shop styles from Balenciaga, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden and more.

1. The Wild Wild West(ern)

With stud-embellished accents on a crisp white base, this triangle-heel Western-inspired boot allows an effortless transition from the sunnier months to the cool.

2. Take a Hike

Stylish genuine calf hair grazes the tongue of this tough hiker boot, which is made sultry with its bold corset lacing and trendy chunky platform on a spicy cognac colorway.

3. The Sock & the Sandal

Fashion faux pas? We think not — particularly when you can pair a dressy sheer-and-glitter combination with an even dressier handcrafted stiletto sandal in a pleasing feminine shade (like the below periwinkle).

4. Stubborn as These Mules

Animal prints never go out of style — just take one look at this pointed-toe, calf-haired 3-inch stiletto mule that offers a fuzzy upper to compromise with its open-heel style.

5. A Sling Thing

We’re not sure anything as ever looked as comfy as these Ugg slingback sandals And coming in millennial baby pink? Yes, please.

6. Sneak Peek

White after Labor Day? No problem. This sneaker allows for the ideal balance: lightweight enough for the warmer days yet capable of housing socks when temperatures drop. (Better yet — it’s Kate Middleton-approved.)

7. The Dad Shoe

This street-style shoe of the moment isn’t going away anytime soon. From industry insiders to celebs like Bella Hadid, this oversized sneaker is made even fancier with that luxury brand name emblazoned on the side.

