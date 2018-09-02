Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Summer Shoes You Can Wear in the Fall

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Ugg Fluff Yeah Slingback Slippers
Fluffy Ugg slingback sandals.
CREDIT: Lord & Taylor

When it comes to the changing seasons, few things can be more challenging for fashionistas than planning their wardrobes for the fall — especially with Fashion Week ahead. (Think temperatures that can differ 30 degrees in a single day.) To make the process easier, FN has curated a list of shoes that are chic, contemporary and versatile enough to last throughout the year. Shop styles from Balenciaga, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden and more.

1. The Wild Wild West(ern)

With stud-embellished accents on a crisp white base, this triangle-heel Western-inspired boot allows an effortless transition from the sunnier months to the cool.

Sam Edelman Roya Boot

Buy: Sam Edelman Roya Boot $175
Buy it

2. Take a Hike

Stylish genuine calf hair grazes the tongue of this tough hiker boot, which is made sultry with its bold corset lacing and trendy chunky platform on a spicy cognac colorway.

Steve Madden Boom Hiker Boot

Buy: Steve Madden Boom Hiker Boot $150
Buy it

3. The Sock & the Sandal

Fashion faux pas? We think not — particularly when you can pair a dressy sheer-and-glitter combination with an even dressier handcrafted stiletto sandal in a pleasing feminine shade (like the below periwinkle).

Lirika Matoshi Glittery Star Tulle Socks

Buy: Lirika Matoshi Glittery Star Tulle Socks $32
Buy it

Manolo Blahnik Katana Suede Sandal

Buy: Manolo Blahnik Katana Sandal $795
Buy it

4. Stubborn as These Mules

Animal prints never go out of style — just take one look at this pointed-toe, calf-haired 3-inch stiletto mule that offers a fuzzy upper to compromise with its open-heel style.

Rebecca Minkoff Gabian Leopard Print Calf Hair Mid-Heel Mules

Buy: Rebecca Minkoff Gabian Leopard Print Mules $178
Buy it

5. A Sling Thing

We’re not sure anything as ever looked as comfy as these Ugg slingback sandals And coming in millennial baby pink? Yes, please.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slingback Slippers

Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slingback Slipper $100
Buy it

6. Sneak Peek

White after Labor Day? No problem. This sneaker allows for the ideal balance: lightweight enough for the warmer days yet capable of housing socks when temperatures drop. (Better yet — it’s Kate Middleton-approved.)

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker

Buy: Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker $65
Buy it

7. The Dad Shoe

This street-style shoe of the moment isn’t going away anytime soon. From industry insiders to celebs like Bella Hadid, this oversized sneaker is made even fancier with that luxury brand name emblazoned on the side.

Balenciaga Triple S Sneaker

Buy: Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers $895
Buy it

Want more?

Proof That Celebrities Are Loving the Dad Shoe Trend

Suiting Up For Fashion Week? Stockholm’s Street Style Stars Make the Case for Flats Over Heels

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad