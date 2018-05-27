7 Adventure-Ready Summer Camp Shoes for Boys

The school bells will soon be ringing for the last time, and many kids will head off to summer camp for some outdoor adventures. As you stock up on sunscreen, bug spray and Band-Aids, don’t forget another essential: a sturdy pair of shoes that can tackle any terrain.

For safety reasons, steer clear of sandals and flip-flops and instead look for lightweight, closed-toe styles that provide protection without weighing kids down. Many of the market’s top outdoor brands offer sporty hybrid styles that combine the run-jump-and-play functionality of a sneaker with the breezy comfort of a sandal. Other key features to consider include water-friendly constructions, breathable, quick-drying materials and durable, slip-resistant outsoles.

To get your shopping started, here are seven stylish summer camp shoes for boys, all priced under $55:

1. Keen Uneek O2 sandal

Available in several colors, this sporty hybrid style combines a sneaker-like bottom with a ventilated sandal upper featuring interlocking cords that stretch for comfort. The brand’s patented Cleansport NXT technology prevents any stinky situations from arising as a result of excess sweat and moisture.

2. Chaco Outcross 2 shoe

Built with a quick-drying hydrophobic woven upper and a siped rubber outsole, the versatile Outcross 2 style takes kids from water to dry land with ease. The shoe’s ventilated, open-sidewall construction helps keep feet cool and comfortable.

3. Crocs Swiftwater shoe

Featuring Crocs’ trademark Croslite foam cushioning, the Swiftwater is designed with large ports on the sides to shed water and debris. It’s also machine washable — this one’s for you, moms — and built on a channeled outsole for better traction.

4. Plae Sam 2.0 sneaker

Plae’s easy-to-wear fisherman style boasts both style and performance. In addition to being water-friendly and machine washable (so kids can get as dirty as they please), the nubuck and mesh shoe is detailed with a cool camouflage-print bottom for a touch of fashion flair.

5. Jambu Anthozoa shoe

This colorful patterned style combines a breathable, quick-drying knit upper with a mesh inner lining for a comfortable, hot-weather wear experience. A convenient bungee-cord lace system allows kids to slip in and out of their shoes in a snap.

6. Merrell Hydro 2.0 sneaker sandal

Merrell’s popular Hydro style gets an upgrade this season with new and improved features including an injection-molded EVA upper that dries fast and delivers weightless comfort. Among the other bells and whistles: alternative closures for an adjustable, secure fit; a soft molded EVA footbed for all-day cushioning; and the brand’s M Select Grip outsole technology for superior traction.

7. Teva Manatee sandal

Sandal king Teva delivers a lightweight, rugged shoe with an airy mesh upper and large open panels to keep feet cool. The style comes in several vibrant, outdoorsy colors for both boys and girls.

