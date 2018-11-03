15 Stores With the Best Return & Exchange Policies

Shoppers stand outside the Bloomingdale's store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York.

Buyer’s remorse just ahead of the holidays? During the season of giving (and receiving), a number of major retailers are offering customers the gift of a hassle-free shopping experience through generous return and exchange policies. Here, the stores that are doing it right:

Anthropologie: Merchandise returned within 60 days get a refund at the original selling price. Those made after the two-month period, on the other hand, are compensated with store credit. Bed, Bath & Beyond: Customers have a full year to make returns with a receipt, but even if they’ve misplaced their receipts, the store issues credit for the item’s current selling price, less 20 percent (to account for the possible use of a coupon). Bergdorf Goodman: Returns are accepted within 60 days. This holiday season, purchases made between Oct. 11 and Christmas Day will have an extended return policy until Jan. 31 or within 60 days, whichever is later. Bloomingdale’s: Shoppers are granted a whole year to return most purchases for a refund or merchandise credit, provided the item is still in saleable condition. For “Final Offer” items, returns must be made within 30 days. JCPenney: Even without a receipt, items are eligible for a refund in the form of a merchandise return voucher. (See the retailer’s return policy for each category’s rules.) L.L.Bean: Albeit coming under fire for nixing its lifetime return policy, the retailer continues to put the customer first by allowing returns and exchanges within one year. Kohl’s: No receipt? No problem. The store will take back items at any time and provide customers with Kohl’s Merchandise Credit in return. Macy’s : Customers have 180 days to return merchandise in stores or by mail for free. “Last Act” items can be returned within 30 days. Neiman Marcus: Similar to sister store Bergdorf Goodman, this retailer has an extended return policy for the holidays and regularly takes back items within 60 days. Nordstrom: Returns are handled on a case-by-case basis, so customers can be treated “fairly and reasonably.” There are no time limits for returns or exchanges. REI: With the store’s 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, shoppers can replace or refund items within a year for any reason. Saks Fifth Avenue: Returns can be fully refunded within 30 days. For the holidays, the time frame is extended: Merchandise purchased Oct. 1 or later can be returned for a refund or credit of the original price paid through Jan. 15. Target: Most items both unopened and in new condition can be returned within 90 days for a full refund or exchange. Walmart: Items purchased in stores or online can be returned or exchanged within 90 days with or without a receipt. Zappos: Customers not only get free shipping at no order minimum, but also have 365 days to return unwanted items without cost.

