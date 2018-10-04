Steve Madden Launches a Rugged Men’s Collection Inspired by His Own Personal Style

Designer Steve Madden, known for his edgy approach to style that starts with his signature baseball cap, is sharing his favorite fall shoe styles for guys with today’s launch of the “Self Made Collection,” inspired by Madden himself.
A step above the current men’s footwear offerings, the selection includes a range of tried-and-true silhouettes with a hint of irreverence — from utility boots and dress shoes with platform wedges to a lug-soled loafer. All the looks are made with hand-finished leather in Steve Madden’s New York factory, built to last and look even better with wear.
The entire collection retails between $100 and $190 and is available Stevemadden.com and at select Steve Madden retail stores. Below, check out our favorite styles from the line, and head to Stevemadden.com/selfmadecollection to see shop all the the must-have offerings for the season.
Steve Madden Joeey boot
Get a leg up on fall staples with this classic moc-toe boot featuring a moderately elevated outsole.
Steve Madden Buckk
Complete with a burnished leather upper and sleek harness details, this rugged boot pairs well with practically anything denim in your closet.
Steve Madden Sufraget
A striped stacked midsole adds an unexpected touch to these sneaker-oxford hybrids, perfect for events requiring business casual attire.
Steve Madden Sayne
For guys who fall on the short side of the spectrum, these stylish lace-ups will offer a tasteful boost to your look.
Steve Madden Rebell
Elevate your off duty style with these slip-on loafers featuring a lug sole and decorative front strap.
