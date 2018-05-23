Sophia Webster Launches ‘The Essentials Collection’ Featuring Styles for Every Occasion

Sophia Webster continues to give people what they want. The award-winning British shoe designer launched The Essentials Collection yesterday featuring styles for every situation this season.

The new range includes two signature silhouettes, the double strap Nicole sandal (available now) and the Rio pump (available June 18), retailing from $350 to $425.

Sophia Webster Rio pump CREDIT: Courtesy

The idea behind the collection is to cater to every occasion this summer, whether that be work or an event or a summer party. With 13 colorways and four finishes — totaling 42 different variations — there’s something for everyone.

Both styles are offered in a range of pastel hues like baby pink, lavender, sky blue and pale yellow as well as cheetah print, silver and bronze glitter, black patent leather, coral and nude.

Nicole 85mm CREDIT: Courtesy

Several silhouettes feature multiple colors and prints like the Nicole sandal boasting a cheetah toe and ankle strap, a zebra heel and a hot pink patent leather sole.

Sophia Webster CREDIT: Courtesy

Whether you’re in the mood to go bold for a party with a pair of sparkly pointed pumps or keep things more low-key for a meeting with a client in classic black leather heels, this collection has you set.

Sophia Webster Nicole sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Essentials Collection will be available at all Sophia Webster stores, Sophiawebster.com and select retailers including Net-a-porter.com.

