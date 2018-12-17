Survey Reveals the Gifts That Most Men Want for Christmas

Sometimes predictable is perfect.

London-based men’s brand The Savile Row Co. recently surveyed its customers to find out what presents they prefer to receive during the holidays, and a whopping 80 percent said they’d rather get a predictable gift than something that they don’t want.

Among the different types of “predictable gifts,” the respondents said that the items they would most like to unwrap on Christmas are socks and grooming products. That was followed in a second-place tie by slippers and a wallet.

To help find that last-minute sock present for the guy in your life, FN has rounded up a selection of seven gift sets that — while practical — are anything but predictable.

Ace & Everett 3-Pack Box Set

These Italian-made dress socks feature a diamond motif in the design and come packaged a minimalist box, making them perfect for gifting.

Ace & Everett 3-Pack Box Set CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Bombas Muhammad Ali 4-Pack

There’s a lot to like about this Bombas gift set: First, there’s the soft feel of the socks; second, they’re inspired by boxing great Muhammad Ali; and finally, the brand donates a pair of socks to the homeless for every pair sold.

Bombas Muhammad Ali 4-Pack CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Burton Performance Lightweight 2-Pack

Before your guy hits the slopes this winter, make sure he’s equipped with some Burton snowboard socks. They’re moisture-wicking, odor-resistant and have targeted compression to improve recovery time.

Burton Performance Lightweight 2-Pack CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

London Sock Co. Spot of Style 6-Pack

Want a gift that really hits the spot? Check out this gift box of cotton-blend dress styles. The color palette is inspired by the film classic “Roman Holiday.”

London Sock Co. Spot of Style 6-Pack CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr Porter

Stance Marvel Sock Gift Set

The Avengers have reunited this holiday season in a special gift set of Stance socks. Included are styles inspired by Spider-Man, The Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man and Thor.

The Savile Row Co. Striped 3-Pack

Made in London’s famed Savile Row, this colorful collection of cotton-blend dress socks is perfect for men of all stripes.

The Savile Row Co. Striped 3-Pack CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Nike Dri-Fit Cushioned Graphic Socks

If fitness is on his to-do list for 2019, then these athletic socks from Nike should be under the tree. The feature arch compression for support and the brand’s Dri-Fit technology to keep feet dry.

Nike Dri-Fit Cushioned Graphic Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

