Shop Seven of Meghan Markle’s Most Popular Shoes of 2018

Meghan Markle made a splash with her style in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex has worn multiple items that sold out shortly after she wore them — and her shoes are no exception.

Shop some of her most memorable styles from the year below, including items from Tamara Mellon, Veja and Aquazzura.

Tamara Mellon Karat Sandals

Markle wore these soaring gold Tamara Mellon sandals with crisscross straps to the British Fashion Awards in December with a one-shouldered black gown.

Tamara Mellon Karat CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

Veja V-10 Sneakers

While the ex-“Suits” star most frequently steps out in high heels, she made waves on her October trip to Australia when she wore sustainable Veja kicks. Shop the $150 sneakers here.

Meghan Markle wears Veja sneakers in Sydney. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Veja V-10 leather sneakers. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Aquazzura Deneuve Pumps

Aquazzura’s Deneuve pumps — which have cut-out detailing and bows at the ankle — are one of Markle’s go-to shoe options. The luxurious shoes sell for $750.

Meghan Markle wears an Oscar de la Renta dress and Aquazzura Deneuve pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aquazzura Deneuve pump. CREDIT: Mytheresa

Muck Boot Reign

The 37-year-old stepped out in Muck Boots while at an event in New Zealand in October. The boots are a great all-weather option.

Meghan Markle wears Muck Boot Company. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Muck Boot Reign CREDIT: Amazon

Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps

Also favored by American first lady Melania Trump, Manolo Blahnik’s style is a wonderful choice. They come in a ton of colorways and are classic pointy-toed pumps.

Meghan Markles wears a red Self-Portrait dress with navy blue Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Manolo Blahnik BB pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Adidas x Stella McCartney Sneakers

Stella McCartney’s Adidas Stan Smith sneakers offer a vegan take on the popular style. Markle styled hers with skinny jeans in New Zealand.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand. Markle wears Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith CREDIT: Ssense

Stuart Weitzman Axiom Ankle Boot

For a boot Markle’s worn before, consider these stylish Stuart Weitzman boots. They’re perfect for elevating a casual ensemble.

Meghan Markle wearing Stuart Weitzman boots while out with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games trials. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Stuart Weitzman women’s Axiom shoes. CREDIT: Amazon

