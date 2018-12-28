Sign up for our newsletter today!

Shop Seven of Meghan Markle’s Most Popular Shoes of 2018

By Ella Chochrek
Meghan Markle made a splash with her style in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex has worn multiple items that sold out shortly after she wore them — and her shoes are no exception.

Shop some of her most memorable styles from the year below, including items from Tamara Mellon, Veja and Aquazzura.

Tamara Mellon Karat Sandals

Markle wore these soaring gold Tamara Mellon sandals with crisscross straps to the British Fashion Awards in December with a one-shouldered black gown.

Tamara Mellon
Tamara Mellon Karat
CREDIT: Tamara Mellon
Buy: Tamara Mellon Karat sandals $550
Buy it

Veja V-10 Sneakers

While the ex-“Suits” star most frequently steps out in high heels, she made waves on her October trip to Australia when she wore sustainable Veja kicks. Shop the $150 sneakers here.

meghan markle, sydney, australia, prince harry, pda, boat ride, invictus games, sailing
Meghan Markle wears Veja sneakers in Sydney.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Veja V-10 leather sneakers
Veja V-10 leather sneakers.
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter
Buy: Veja V-10 leather sneakers $150
Buy it

Aquazzura Deneuve Pumps

Aquazzura’s Deneuve pumps — which have cut-out detailing and bows at the ankle — are one of Markle’s go-to shoe options. The luxurious shoes sell for $750.

Meghan Markle wears Oscar de la Renta and Aquazzura.
Meghan Markle wears an Oscar de la Renta dress and Aquazzura Deneuve pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Aquazzura Deneuve pump.
Aquazzura Deneuve pump.
CREDIT: Mytheresa
Buy: Aquazzura Deneuve Suede pumps $750
Buy it

Muck Boot Reign

The 37-year-old stepped out in Muck Boots while at an event in New Zealand in October. The boots are a great all-weather option.

Muck Boot Company, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry dedicate a 20-hectare area of native bush to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Abel Tasman National Park in Auckland.Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of New Zealand - 30 Oct 2018
Meghan Markle wears Muck Boot Company.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Muck Boot Reign
Muck Boot Reign
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Muck Boots $79
buy it

Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps

Also favored by American first lady Melania Trump, Manolo Blahnik’s style is a wonderful choice. They come in a ton of colorways and are classic pointy-toed pumps.

red self-portrait dress, manolo blahnik bb pumps, Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrives at Fua'amotu Airport in TongaPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Tonga - 25 Oct 2018
Meghan Markles wears a red Self-Portrait dress with navy blue Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps
Manolo Blahnik BB pump.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Manolo Blahnik Bb Pumps $625
Buy it

Adidas x Stella McCartney Sneakers

Stella McCartney’s Adidas Stan Smith sneakers offer a vegan take on the popular style. Markle styled hers with skinny jeans in New Zealand.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand. Markle wears Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand. Markle wears Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith
Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith
CREDIT: Ssense
Buy: Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith $325
Buy it

Stuart Weitzman Axiom Ankle Boot

For a boot Markle’s worn before, consider these stylish Stuart Weitzman boots. They’re perfect for elevating a casual ensemble.

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleUK Team Trials for the Invictus Games, Bath University, UK - 06 Apr 2018Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Meghan Markle attended the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village.The Invictus Games is the only international sport event for wounded, injured and sick (WIS) servicemen and women, both serving and veteran. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country. Sydney is the fourth city to host the Invictus Games, after London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, and Toronto in 2017. The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 will take place from 20-27th October and will see over 500 competitors from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports
Meghan Markle wearing Stuart Weitzman boots while out with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games trials.
CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman women’s Axiom shoes.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Stuart Weitzman Women's Axiom boot $498
buy it

Click through the gallery to see Meghan Markle’s maternity style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

