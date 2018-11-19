Meghan Markle’s Favorite Castañer Wedges Are On Sale for $90

There’s no denying that the Meghan Markle effect — the phenomenon in which anything she wears is likely to sell out in minutes — is real. So it’s safe to say that one of her most recent looks is destined to fly off shelves, especially since the already affordable style is also on sale.

Enter: Castañer’s Carina Espadrilles. Worn by the duchess during her visit to Fiji with Prince Harry, the laid-back look has been reduced from $130 to just $90 at modaoperandi.com. It features canvas details, a straw heel and strappy ankle ties for an easy boho addition to any outfit. And although not available in Meghan’s black colorway, the sunny yellow version can be yours for this majorly discounted price.

Meghan Markle wears a Figue dress and Castañer espadrilles. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The pair likely won’t last long, so you’ll want to act fast. Shop the coveted style, below, while you still can.

Castañer Carina Canvas Lace-Up Espadrilles CREDIT: Moda Operandi

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

