Shop the Looks From Christie Brinkley and Her Daughters’ 2018 FN Cover Shoot

FN’s annual Achievement Awards, a night that honors the top emerging talents and power players in the footwear industry, is tomorrow night (learn how to livestream the show here). And to shake things up this year, the title of Style Influencer has been given to not one, but three individuals for 2018: iconic supermodel Christie Brinkley and her daughters Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel.

FN sat down with the trio — who were photographed by Sailor herself for our Dec. 3 cover — to talk about their multigenerational style.

“With Alexa, she was always a girly girl. When she was little, she just wanted to wear dresses and big giant ribbons in her hair. And it carried through,” said Brinkley, 64, who also has a son, Jack Brinkley Cook. “Sailor is the opposite. She will find a couple of pieces she likes and wear them over and over. She’s much more practical and no muss, no fuss.”

As for the matriarch, Joel described her mother’s look as “classic, golden supermodel” style. But when it comes to everyday fashion, Brinkley said she dresses in sensible clothes that could easily go from day to night and reflect her interests — from horseback riding to sailing or traveling.

To buy: Monse cutout two-tone wool turtleneck sweater ($1,150, netaporter.com). All other items worn are not currently available for purchase online.

To buy: Fleur du Mal Satin Bullet Body Suit, $350, fleurdumal.com; Dannijo Stanley hoop earrings, $70 (originally $90), dannijo.com. All other items worn are not currently available for purchase online.

To buy: Colette twinkle star studs, $740, collettejewelry.com; Kwiat Stackable Diamond Ring $7,850, kwiat.com; Wisteria Twist Ring with Diamonds in 18K Gold, $2,900, davidyurman.com. All other items are worn not currently available for purchase online.

On Christie Brinkley: Emma Wills White Slim-Fit Double-Cuff Cotton Oxford Shirt, $360, mrporter.com; Kwiat Starry Night Diamond Earrings, $2,250, kwiat.com. All other items worn are not currently available for purchase online.

On Alexa Ray Joel: Canali White Slim-Fit Cotton-Twill Shirt, $240, mrporter.com; Malone Souliers Maureen 100 leather mules, $595, mytheresa.com. All other items worn are not currently available for purchase online.

On Sailor-Brinkley Cook: Hugo Boss White Jenno Slim-Fit Cotton Shirt, $155, mrporter.com; Gianvito Rossi 105 patent-leather pumps, $675, netaporter.com; Mizuki 14-karat gold pearl earrings $550, netaporter.com

