Kendall Jenner Is Red-Hot in $1,100 Prada Flame Heels — Get 3 Look-Alikes For Less

Whether she’s the first to rock Saint Laurent’s crystal boots or Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers, Kendall Jenner is no stranger to leading the way in footwear trends. So it’s no surprise that the 22-year-old’s latest look is being deemed the most coveted shoe for fall.

On Wednesday, the model posted a picture of herself to Instagram wearing a pair of orange flame sandals from Prada ($1,100), appropriately captioning the photo with multiple fire emojis. According to the knee-down shot, she paired the fiery wedges with wide-legged, slouchy jeans.

Prada 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 31, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

While the aesthetic isn’t actually new for Prada — the brand also experimented with flame designs in its 2012 spring collection — Jenner’s clout is sure to elevate the style to the top of everyone’s wish list.

Love the look, but not the price tag? Below, we’ve rounded up three options that are just stylish as Kendall’s own pair, but much more wallet-friendly.

Charlotte Olympia Leather Flaming Slide Mules

Worn with monochromatic trousers and a sleek blouse, these Charlotte Olympia flats can easily amp up your most basic workwear ensembles. Plus, they’re currently 60 percent off, so it would practically be a crime not to buy them.

Francesco Russo Flame Pointy Toe Pump

Although these vibrant pumps are the most expensive on our list, the flamed detailing on the heel channels that of the Prada pair — making them well worth the investment.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Vans Classic Slip-On

For a slightly more laid-back style, try these slip-on sneakers. They also offer the fiery look of the Prada wedges without the added heel height, so you can comfortably wear them all day.