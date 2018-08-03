Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Is Red-Hot in $1,100 Prada Flame Heels — Get 3 Look-Alikes For Less

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
Kendall Jenner Nails the No-Pants Trend at Cannes & Recycles Her Favorite Pumps
Kendall Jenner
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Whether she’s the first to rock Saint Laurent’s crystal boots or Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers, Kendall Jenner is no stranger to leading the way in footwear trends. So it’s no surprise that the 22-year-old’s latest look is being deemed the most coveted shoe for fall.

On Wednesday, the model posted a picture of herself to Instagram wearing a pair of orange flame sandals from Prada ($1,100), appropriately captioning the photo with multiple fire emojis. According to the knee-down shot, she paired the fiery wedges with wide-legged, slouchy jeans.

Prada 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

While the aesthetic isn’t actually new for Prada — the brand also experimented with flame designs in its 2012 spring collection — Jenner’s clout is sure to elevate the style to the top of everyone’s wish list.

Love the look, but not the price tag? Below, we’ve rounded up three options that are just stylish as Kendall’s own pair, but much more wallet-friendly.

Charlotte Olympia Leather Flaming Slide Mules

Worn with monochromatic trousers and a sleek blouse, these Charlotte Olympia flats can easily amp up your most basic workwear ensembles. Plus, they’re currently 60 percent off, so it would practically be a crime not to buy them.

charlotte olympia flame flats

Buy: Charlotte Olympia Flaming Mules $247.20
Buy it

Francesco Russo Flame Pointy Toe Pump

Although these vibrant pumps are the most expensive on our list, the flamed detailing on the heel channels that of the Prada pair — making them well worth the investment.

Red Flame Heels
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Francesco Russo Flame Pointy Toe Pump $695
Buy it

Vans Classic Slip-On

For a slightly more laid-back style, try these slip-on sneakers. They also offer the fiery look of the Prada wedges without the added heel height, so you can comfortably wear them all day.

vans classic flame slip ons
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Vans Classic Slip-on $55
Buy it

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad