This Shoe Style Has Become the Most-Searched on Pinterest

As beautiful as they are, stilettos can be downright painful. After all, the twig-like style not only makes walking more difficult, but, combined with a sloping sole, can also do a number on your arches. Thankfully, there’s a new heel in town that proves you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort. Enter: the block heel.

According to Pinterest’s latest Global Fashion Report for August, searches for block heels increased 333 percent on Pinterest in the U.S. from January to August 2018. The company, which used data from 602 million fashion boards to analyze the biggest trends, also noted that the chunky yet chic style beat out less supportive options like stilletos and kitten heels.

In honor of the winning look, we’ve rounded up a range of ultra-cool block heels you’ll be eager to rock this season. Below, shop our favorite selections for fall in a range of price points from Steve Madden, Marc Jacobs and more.

Linea Paolo Zadie II Genuine Calf Hair Mule

A curved topline and leopard print finish make the mules the perfect balance of sophisticated and sexy.

Linea Paolo Zadie II genuine calf hair mule. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Hai Knee High Boot

Whether worn with your favorite pair of jeans or tights and a knit frock, these Sam Edelman knee-highs will easily go with everything in your closet.

Sam Edelman Hai knee high boot.

Forever 21 Faux Leather Mules

Featuring a leather-like finish and brilliant red hue, it’s hard to believe these stunning mules retail for just $27.

Forever 21 faux leather mules.

Steve Madden Cafe Boot

Look like a million bucks in these affordable snakeskin boots that could easily pass for designer.

Steve Madden Café boot. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Aliases Boot

Clear details adorn the side of this mid-calf boot, which is already party-ready thanks to its metallic sheen. Bonus: This pair is currently 25 percent off on Nordstrom.com.

Jeffrey Campbell Aliases boot. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs Bristol Laced Up Boots

Add some edge to your look with these calf skin combat boots from Marc Jacobs, featuring an on-trend lug sole.

Marc Jacobs Bristol laced up boots. CREDIT: 18-06-13 Accessories AM1 B9 shar

Steven Agent Slingback Pumps

Complete with a sleek contrast toe, these classic white slingbacks will never go out of style.

Steven Agent slingback pumps. CREDIT: 18-06-04 Accessories AM1 B9 rayp

