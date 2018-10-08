Everything You Need to Know About This Affordable Aussie Brand the Hadid Sisters Love

Australian shoe brand Senso is one of those brands that your favorite Instagram influencer wears daily. And while it seems like the company may be new as it continues to be discovered by customers on a regular basis, it’s actually more than 30 years old.

The family-owned and-operated business launched in the early 1980s with shoes made out of Italy by couple Kim and Scarlett Meller. The label had become successful and well-known in Australia. Now, Senso is looking to penetrate the U.S. market with help from a new generation of talent.

The Meller’s three daughters, Alicia, Imogen and Skye, have signed on to take over design, marketing and sales duties, and have since directed the label into a more contemporary feel.

“We started to manufacture out of China,” said designer Skye, who studied at the London College of Fashion. “So we’ve taken on a new aesthetic and direction.”

Featuring on-trend stylish booties, mules, heels, loafers and flats at an accessible price point, Senso has become a fast hit among style stars such as Gigi Hadid and sister Bella Hadid.

Gigi stepped out in a pair of the brand’s Qweene stretch satin booties just last month. She paired the look with light-wash jeans with a white graphic tee and a brown sweater draped over her shoulders.

Gigi Hadid seen in New York wearing Senso Qweene boots in scarlet stretch satin. CREDIT: Splash

Bella was also spotted wearing Senso shoes last month while attending Milan Fashion Week with Gigi by her side. The model opted for a pair of navy kitten heel mules with high-waisted pants and a cropped tank top.

Bella and Gigi Hadid were seen arriving at the Alberta Ferretti spring ’19 show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Splash





However, as the Aussie brand continues to shine in the contemporary space, the girls’ parents are still very much involved.

Said Skye, “I look back to the archives and the Italian collections [my parents made], which are relevant now like with kitten heel trend.”

With a broad assortment of 60 shoes styles created per season, retailing from $140 to $350, Skye said they are targeting the girl on the go who is looking for affordable luxury fashion.

“We always try to maintain a wearable element to our shoes whether it’s a block heel or in mid-height,” Sky added. “We try to make it opulent and rich with texture featuring shiny matte black, stretch, velvet, glitter, faux fur and prints, [for instance]. Our day-to-night styles are very popular as are the clean silhouettes.”

