Sarah Jessica Parker Walks Around NYC in a Bra and Glitter Heels for New Lingerie Commercial

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming a new project in New York today.

The actress casually walked around the city in a black lace bra and matching silk pajamas for a new lingerie commercial for Italian brand Intimissimi. As if her look didn’t draw enough eyes, the star accessorized with a series of sparkle such as a diamond necklace, studded earrings, two bracelets, stacked rings, and pair of the most eye-catching silver pointed pumps.

Sarah Jessica Parker filming Intimissimi commercial in the Big Apple. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

If you look closely, her heels are similar to the stilettos she designed for her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe collection. They may break the bank at $365, but anyone who puts them on is guaranteed to steal the show.

For those looking for quality shoes that go beyond the average wedding guest’s pumps, these could be it. Parker’s outfit does prove the shiny footwear works with separates — so feel free to whip out that elegant suit or trendy complementing two-piece set.

Commercial aside, tomorrow marks the 20th birthday of “Sex and the City.” Fingers crossed Parker has plans to meet up with her fabulous co-stars. Maybe they could even talk about a possible on-screen reunion if they meet up… now that would be the dream.

