Sarah Jessica Parker Is Back at It in a Bra and Glitter Heels for Lingerie Commercial

Sarah Jessica Parker gave people a glimpse of her new Intimissimi lingerie commercial on June 5 as she was seen filming in New York wearing a black lace bra top, matching silk pajamas, and the sparkliest heels.
On Saturday, the actress was back for a second round in front of the camera donning the same exact look. Can someone say déjà vu?
Instead of getting more shots on the red carpet, the actress took the camera straight to the streets of the Big Apple and sat right on top of a yellow taxicab. This bold move almost made her glittery pointed pumps shine even more.
Zoom in and you’ll see the actress is rocking similar stilettos from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe collection.
The 4-inch heels below is available for $365 and that glistening glitter finish, along with the quality leather lining, makes them worth the steep price tag.
Want more?
Sarah Jessica Parker Hits the Streets in Glittery Heels That Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve
Sarah Jessica Parker Will Open First Permanent New York SJP Collection Boutique at South Street Seaport