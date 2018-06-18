Sarah Jessica Parker Is Back at It in a Bra and Glitter Heels for Lingerie Commercial

Sarah Jessica Parker gave people a glimpse of her new Intimissimi lingerie commercial on June 5 as she was seen filming in New York wearing a black lace bra top, matching silk pajamas, and the sparkliest heels.

On Saturday, the actress was back for a second round in front of the camera donning the same exact look. Can someone say déjà vu?

Sarah Jessica Parker seen filming her Intimissimi lingerie commercial in New York wearing black silk pajamas and glitter heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Instead of getting more shots on the red carpet, the actress took the camera straight to the streets of the Big Apple and sat right on top of a yellow taxicab. This bold move almost made her glittery pointed pumps shine even more.

Sarah Jessica Parker poses in front of a yellow cab for her Intimissimi lingerie commercial. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Zoom in and you’ll see the actress is rocking similar stilettos from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe collection.

The 4-inch heels below is available for $365 and that glistening glitter finish, along with the quality leather lining, makes them worth the steep price tag.

Though not much else from the upcoming clip was revealed, at least this meant the final product is one step closer to being finished. Sadly judging by her long dark pants, it’s possible this is scheduled for fall and fans will have to wait — fingers crossed that won’t be the case.

