SJP Works Out in 4-Inch Heels, Proves She’s Certifiably Insane

If you’ve ever wondered how you can get a workout in while wearing heels, you’re in luck.

“Sex and the City” star-turned-shoe designer Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram today to demonstrate just how you can exercise in a pair of pumps. In a short clip, the 53-year-old actress is seen laying on a surface with her hands behind in her head and her feet, clad in heels, in the air. She goes from doing sit-ups to moving her legs in a bicycle and a sideways scissors motion.

The mother of three captioned the video: “Who says you can’t exercise in heels??? See you at @bloomingdales 59th Street this Friday 10/26 around 1:00pm. I’ll be working the shoe floor and hopefully helping many of you into some new fall styles, like these! And we rushed some brand new Resort styles in for the occasion. You won’t want to miss this.”

Parker is sporting her exclusive Fawn Bloomingdale’s Newsprint leather pumps featuring vintage newspaper from the department store. The style retails for $395. On the other foot, she’s wearing her pointy red satin Lucille pumps with a bow detail at the heel (a style that’s currently on sale for 30 percent off at bloomingdales.com), proving that her designs work for pretty much every occasion.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Lucille satin bow pumps. CREDIT: Bloomingdales

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

