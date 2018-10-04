Here’s What to Buy From Saks Fifth Avenue’s Huge Friends and Family Sale

Looking to upgrade your shoe game this fall? Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends and Family sale is about to make that mission a whole lot easier.
Now through Oct. 9, the luxury retailer is offering up to 25 percent off on hundreds of must-have designer styles for the season. From Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots to your favorite Tory Burch flats, we’ve scoured the entire list to bring you the very best picks to shop.
Below, check out our favorite shoe looks, and head to Saksfifthavenue.com/sale to see the rest of the amazing offerings (including discounted apparel, handbags more) before they’re all gone.
Stuart Weitzman 5050 Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
Complete with a sleek suede finish and micro elastic stretch to help you get the most comfortable fit, these stunning over-the-knee boots promise to be a fall closet staple. Originally $655, they’re now $421.
Schutz Aide Leather Stiletto Booties
Pair these white ankle boots from Schutz with bare legs and a midi skirt for the ultimate transitional look. Originally $260, they’re now $195.
Tory Burch Laila Leather Flats
Even when warmer fall days are behind us, these timeless Tory Burch flats promise to be a go-to when spring rolls around again. Originally $195, they’re now $117.
Ash Addict Mix Media Sneakers
Love the look, but not the price, of the Balenciaga Triple S? These stylish dad-inspired sneakers from Ash offer a similar style at a much more wallet-friendly price. Plus, they’ve been reduced even further from $275 to $206.
Rebecca Minkoff Chamille Too Calf Hair Mules
We’re seeing leopard print everywhere this season — so it’s no surprise these stunning calf hair mules from Rebecca Minkoff have earned a top spot in our shopping carts. Originally $158, they’re now $119.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
