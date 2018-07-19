Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Walking on Heels Covered in Berries

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport today in the most stylish off-duty look.

Beyond her dark large face sunglasses, striped black and white button down, light wash jeans and black blazer, the model slipped on a striking pair of nude mules. Considering the hue is typically a neutral, this is the ultimate way to switch things up.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leaves the LAX International airport in laid-back off-duty look with nude mules. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At first glance, her shoes slightly resemble bird feathers, but after looking closely, the embellishments towards the heel look like larger dark berries. What’s even more surprising is how the star traveled in this one-of-a-kind design given how high the stiletto heel is. Then again, she did make a living as a Victoria’s Secret model.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley travels in standout nude mules. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

To give her look a try without breaking an ankle, Nordstrom has a more stable budget-friendly option that sells for only $69.95. The only difference is there’s feather detailing on the front of the shoe, instead of ornamentation on top of the golden heel.

With Huntington-Whiteley’s busy schedule, there’s no doubt she’ll have more airport appearances to come. Luckily, this means the fashion inspiration will continue and maybe next time around, she’ll come through with more practical footwear that can actually get fans in, out and to their connecting flights.

