Roger Vivier Reimagines an Iconic Pump Into an Ultra-Luxe Sneaker

Fashion continues to repeat itself — for better or for worse. This time around, it’s for the better, with legendary French shoe designer Roger Vivier reimagining its iconic Belle Vivier pump as an ultra-luxe sneaker — the brainchild of the brand’s new creative director Gherardo Felloni.

Named the Viv ‘Run, the sneaker comes in a range of stunning colorways and embraces the pump’s oversized buckle, but in new finishes like rubber and crystal. It’s also set on a 75 millimeter sculpted outsole, recalling the curved shape of the Choc heel signature to many of the brand’s other styles.

The sneakers are currently available at Le Bon Marché Paris and online French retailer 24 Sèveres, which exclusively carries a neon pink and green version from the collection. Prices range between $925 and $1,200.

Viv ‘Run Rubber Buckle Sneaker

This black and white sneaker can be worn with just about any outfit.

Viv ‘Run rubber buckle sneaker CREDIT: 24Sevres

Viv ‘Run Neon Sneaker

A vibrant twist on the modern style, this neon pink and green version will break up all the dark pieces in your closet.

Viv Run Neon sneaker CREDIT: 24Sevres

Viv ‘Run Rhinestone Buckle Sneaker

We’re currently starry-eyed over this pair’s blingy buckle.

Viv ‘Run rhinestone buckle sneaker CREDIT: 24Sevres

