Rita Ora Flashes Abs in Crop Top & Celebrates LGBTQ Pride With a Rainbow Pedicure

On Monday night, Rita Ora made it out to New York for the 2018 TrevorLIVE gala. The special evening hosted by Olympians Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy raised more than $2 million for the non-profit organization focused on empowering and helping LGBTQ youth.

In honor of the important evening, the singer’s glam look couldn’t be more on point. She showed off her figure in a matching millennial blue scallop set that included a crop top and high-slit long skirt by Miu Miu. Ora’s makeup complemented her recently dyed red hair — which allowed her baby blue outfit to stand out even more.

Rita Ora out and about in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Rita Ora was Gianvito Rossi mules. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For her footwear, the star chose a refreshing pair of pointed open-toed Gianvito Rossi white mules that brightened up her attire further. The luxury brand’s shoes also highlighted her rainbow pedicure — a nod to the LGBTQ community’s pride flag.

Ora’s shoes go with everything, making them a must-have summer staple. Get the look for less with an affordable option by Halogen for the low price of $89.95.

Rita Ora wears a dress by Miu Miu with Gianvito Rossi mules. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

