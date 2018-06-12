Check Out the New FN!

Rita Ora Flashes Abs in Crop Top & Celebrates LGBTQ Pride With a Rainbow Pedicure

By Isis Briones
Isis Briones

Isis Briones

More Stories By Isis

View All
Rita Ora has a glamorous night out in the Big Apple.
Rita Ora has a glamorous night out in the Big Apple.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On Monday night, Rita Ora made it out to New York for the 2018 TrevorLIVE gala. The special evening hosted by Olympians Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy raised more than $2 million for the non-profit organization focused on empowering and helping LGBTQ youth.

In honor of the important evening, the singer’s glam look couldn’t be more on point. She showed off her figure in a matching millennial blue scallop set that included a crop top and high-slit long skirt by Miu Miu. Ora’s makeup complemented her recently dyed red hair — which allowed her baby blue outfit to stand out even more.

Rita Ora out and about in New York.
Rita Ora out and about in New York.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
rita ora feet, gay pride pedicure, gianvito rossi mules
Rita Ora was Gianvito Rossi mules.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For her footwear, the star chose a refreshing pair of pointed open-toed Gianvito Rossi white mules that brightened up her attire further. The luxury brand’s shoes also highlighted her rainbow pedicure — a nod to the LGBTQ community’s pride flag.

Ora’s shoes go with everything, making them a must-have summer staple. Get the look for less with an affordable option by Halogen for the low price of $89.95.

rita ora, miu miu dress scallops, gianvito rossi mules
Rita Ora wears a dress by Miu Miu with Gianvito Rossi mules.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Buy: Halogen Freda Slide Sandal $89.95
Buy it

Want more?

Rita Ora Is Gushing Over Her ‘Dream’ Giuseppe Zanotti Boots Custom-Made for Her UK Tour

Rita Ora Turned Heads With a See-Through Nightgown, Metallic Sandals and Jewels on the Red Carpet

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad